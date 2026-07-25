My Hero Academia Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date for Anime’s Timeskip Return

My Hero Academia is coming back for one final anime release exploring more of the time skip seen for Deku and the others in the anime’s original finale, and Crunchyroll has officially set a date for the anime’s return. My Hero Academia has kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration of the anime’s original debut this year, and fans of the anime have gotten to see all sorts of cool projects as a result. Because while the TV series aired its final episode last year, we’ve gotten two new releases revealing more of Deku’s adult life.

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My Hero Academia ended with a finale that moved the series years into the future and showed a little bit of what the future hero lives for Deku and the others looked like. The series then returned for a special epilogue episode that revealed even more of this future timeline, and now My Hero Academia will be returning for one final anime short coming to Crunchyroll on August 2nd with both Japanese and English dub releases confirmed for its debut.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too,” is a brand new anime short adapting the final pieces of material that series creator Kohei Horikoshi crafted within the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book. This special release takes place after the events of both the original finale and epilogue story that followed, and gives fans one final look at how Izuku Midoriya heads into the future now that he’s been given a special hero suit that would let him fight alongside the rest of his hero class once more. But it’s not a long return by any means.

The original story focused on an older version of Eri as fans get one final goodbye, and isn’t that long of a release at all. Premiering early at events like Anime Expo 2026 and San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the My Hero Academia short has been received well by fans thus far. Now that it’s been confirmed for a release with Crunchyroll later this Summer, fans around the world will be able to check it out for themselves when it finally makes its full debut.

Is This Really the End of My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Unfortunately with the release of this final My Hero Academia short with Crunchyroll this August, this does bring the adapted materials from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga to an end. The story will officially be completed in anime form, and that’s likely going to sting for those fans who are still having trouble saying goodbye. There’s always hope for the future, however, as there is a ton of potential to still explore this future timeline with an original movie story if the anime team decides to do so.

There’s still a place to continue the My Hero Academia anime franchise at large as well as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes still has more to go before its own adaptation can end. The spinoff anime series has yet to confirm whether or not it has a third season planned following the end of the second season, but the anime is really only at the halfway mark with plenty of story to take on next. Make sure to catch up with everything My Hero Academia streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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