Evangelion is Creating The World’s Weirdest Chicken Sandwich

Neon Genesis Evangelion has long held the title for one of anime’s most cerebral properties. Shinji Ikari’s story has existed in various forms, but one thing has united them: you never quite know what you are going to get from the Evangelion offerings. With another new anime project in the works, NERV cannot stay off the screen for long. In a wild twist, Evangelion is making a comeback in a way that many might not have seen coming, as the legendary anime franchise is teaming up with Kentucky Fried Chicken for one of the most bizarre chicken sandwiches that we’ve ever seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Hong Kong KFCs, the fast-food chain is offering visitors the chance to buy a purple-bunned chicken sandwich that takes the color of Shinji’s EVA and slaps it onto a burger. The “Purple AT Field Spicy Chicken Burger” will be available until August 31st next month, but unfortunately, this collaboration has not been confirmed to arrive in North America. In the past, the anime franchise has teamed up with McDonald’s to create new items that bring NERV flair to the edible items. Along with purchasing the special anime meal, fans will also be given a special card that will feature one of several characters from the series, and you can see the collab in action below.

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What We Know of Evangelion’s Return

Courtesy of Studio Khara

Earlier this year, Studio Khara announced that a brand new Evangelion anime series is in the works, with creator Yoko Taro set to revisit the EVA unit-filled universe. For those who might not be familiar with this creator, the mysterious director has actually spent a good deal of his career working in the video game world. To date, Taro is responsible for creating the likes of Drakengard, Nier: Automata, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and more. While Yoko has had experience in the anime world, mostly thanks to the likes of Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a and KamiErabi God.app, Evangelion is an entirely different beast.

As for what we can expect from the new anime adventure, Evangelion’s future is anyone’s guess at this point. With the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, Shinji’s story was recreated by flipping the script on what many were expecting with a remake. Considering the original ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion, creating a sequel to the beloved anime franchise is no easy task. Luckily, Yoko Taro does have plenty of experience in creating stories that are extremely cerebral, so many anime fans found themselves elated once he was confirmed to step into this universe.

What do you think of this wild crossover between Neon Genesis Evangelion and Kentucky Fried Chicken? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!