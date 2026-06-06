Kagurabachi Studio’s Most Anticipated 2026 Anime Unveils New Look Ahead of Premiere

The highly anticipated anime announcement of Kagurabachi generated massive excitement from fans who have been awaiting it for more than two years. As one of the most successful Shonen Jump series, there was never a doubt about the series getting an anime adaptation. However, there’s nothing better than an official announcement, and fans are still hyped over the debut. While Kagurabachi‘s anime debut will be released next year, Cypic, the studio behind the series, is all set to release its stunning Summer 2026 anime. Formerly known as CygamesPictures, Cypic was a subsidiary of Cygames, and all shares were transferred to the parent company CyberAgent in February this year. Following the transfer, the animation studio rebranded as Cypic last month and announced the anime adaptation of Kagurabachi. Additionally, The World Is Dancing is also being produced under the banner of Cypic and will be released on July 2nd, 2026, as part of the Summer anime lineup. The information was shared by the official website of Crunchyroll, which also confirms that the trailer added five additional cast members. The anime was officially announced in January this year and will most likely share more information as the release date draws near. While the broadcast channels, such as Tokyo MX, have been confirmed in the key visual, global fans still await an official announcement of the streaming home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is The World Is Dancing About?

This historical anime is based on the acclaimed manga by Kazuto Mihara. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Morning magazine in March 2021 and reached its conclusion in October 2022 after releasing 60 chapters. All chapters were compiled into six volumes, which are available for sale on the official website of Kodansha. The story is set in 14th-century Japan, following Oniyasha, a 12-year-old boy who was born into the life of acting and dance with a traveling theater troupe.

It was also the era when the Northern and Southern Courts were engaged in constant conflict. The boy is unable to realize the point of learning the art and hesitates to fit into the world. As he struggles to understand why people dance at all, his life takes a drastic turn after a chance encounter. This coming-of-age story is a fictionalized account of Zeami Motokiyo, who was known as Oniyasha in his childhood. Zeami is a legendary figure in Japanese culture who revolutionized the art form and founded the Noh theater, the world’s oldest surviving theater art. The story follows his journey during one of Japan’s most turbulent political and culturally vibrant eras.

Considering that the manga is only 60 chapters long and the trailer gives a glimpse at the protagonist’s adult appearance, we can expect the story to wrap up in one season. The episode list is expected to be released after the anime premiere. Additionally, although the streaming platform hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s highly likely that the rights will go to Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!