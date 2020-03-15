Pokemon: Original Ash Voice Actress Shares Coronavirus PSA for Fans

In the world of Pokemon, trainers like Ash Ketchum do not often worry about illness, but that is all fans of the series can think of today. The novel coronavirus has spread beyond China to become an official pandemic, and thousands have already died due to COVID-19. As celebrities and officials plead with fans to keep safe during this ordeal, there is one voice ready to reach the Pokemon fandom, and it is none other than Ash Ketchum.

Over on Twitter, voice actress Veronica Taylor did her part to spread awareness about COVID-19 and the coronavirus with fans. She did a short video voicing Ash Ketchum for a PSA which asks all trainers to be mindful of their health and that of others.

"Okay trainers, it's Ash Ketchum here. It's time we worked together. If this coronavirus spreads worldwide, we can battle it by staying home, especially if you're sick. [And] by avoiding close contact with groups when you go out, also known as social distancing. And of course, washing your hands," Ash says. "We need to stand together as a community."

A little health advice from #originalash! We should always take care not to pass our germs on to others when sick. That’s common sense. But this #coronavirus calls for more action. We all have to do our part to get through this. #covid_19 #flattenthecurve #pokemon pic.twitter.com/wPZOGyQBQf — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) March 15, 2020

Of course, the original English voice of Ash had to throw in some Pokemon jokes to lighten the mood. Before the PSA concludes, Taylor has Ash pitch the joke we have all been waiting for:

"It's better to catch Pokemon than to catch this virus!"

Of course, Ash would want nothing more than for fans to stay safe during this pandemic, and Taylor is on board with the Pokemon Trainer. With infection rates rising around the globe, it has never been more important to work together to contain this disease's spread, so Ash is fine with you skipping your weekly gym raids at the park if it means staying healthy!

