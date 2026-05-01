My Hero Academia Is All Set For Its True Finale With First Look At Beloved Characters After 8 Years

In December 2025, fans bid a bittersweet farewell to My Hero Academia‘s anime nine years after its debut. It took the anime series a little more than a year after the manga finale to wrap up the story with an epilogue of the Final War. As the story ends, the heroes carry the scars caused by the villains and rebuild the country after the large-scale destruction during the Final War. However, even though the main story has already ended, the franchise keeps returning with new projects, whether it’s spin-offs or even video games.

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Additionally, My Hero Academia is also commemorating its 10th anniversary and has a lot of exciting surprises for fans. Among the new releases, the anime confirmed last year that will return with a new episode to feature the true finale of the series. The special episode is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll on May 2nd, 2026. The teaser gives yet another glimpse at the adult versions of the U.A students after they become some of Japan’s best pro heroes.

What Will Happen in My Hero Academia: More?

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The anime series has launched a new website specifically for sharing all kinds of updates on the celebration and upcoming projects. The most highly anticipated project is the anime’s continuation in a special episode, which is all set for its premiere. Titled “More,” the special episode will adapt Chapter 431, an extra chapter, released exclusively in the final Volume 42 of the manga.

The final volume was released in December 2024, but only in Japan. The English version of the volume was finally released in October 2025, wrapping up the incredible story with a new chapter following Class 1-A students, U.A.’s Big Three, and the pro heroes after an eight-year time skip. Centering primarily on Ochako Uraraka, the chapter features a get-together of Japan’s best pros while revealing their hero rankings.

The story is set shortly after the main story’s ending, when the students at the U.A. High School have all grown to become incredible pro heroes. The extra chapter was never released on any official manga platforms and was only meant to follow a brief glimpse at the future before bidding a farewell to fans. On April 29th, 2026, the anime shared a brief glimpse at the episode with a special teaser unveiling the first look at the adult versions of the beloved characters. The episode will have a regular runtime and will also broadcast on Japanese TV networks before making its debut on Crunchyroll.

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