5 Anime Where the Protagonist Is Genuinely the Most Interesting Character

There are many incredible anime protagonists, but few of them stand out as the single most interesting character of their series. Even well-written leads, like Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Itadori and My Hero Academia‘s Midoriya, are often overshadowed by more intriguing supporting players. And in many cases, the characterization of a well-wrought protagonist is on par with that of the best side characters. Many series — from darker ones, like Attack on Titan, to classics like One Piece or Cowboy Bebop — introduce an ensemble of layered and compelling personalities.

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This makes it difficult to declare any one of those characters the most interesting, but in rarer cases, that’s an easier ask. Some protagonists are so believable or memorable that they easily hold viewers’ attention over those around them. That’s the case for these series, from an anime about a morally complex revolutionary to a series unpacking the harsh truths of violence and revenge.

5) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

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Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion has a number of great characters, but the series’ lead outshines them all. From the beginning, Lelouch has a magnetic charm that proves intriguing — even as you realize that darkness lurks beneath it. And in truth, Lelouch’s secrets and flaws only make him more fascinating. He’s both entertaining to watch and has layers. Additionally, he fails to fit neatly into one box when it comes to morality, and that tends to make the most interesting characters. C.C., Euphemia, and Suzaku are all great, but Lelouch consistently steals the show. It helps that he’s unpredictable, which eventually forces viewers to rethink the entire anime.

4) Death Note

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Death Note is almost an anime that has equally great leads and side characters, as Ryuk and L are both standouts. However, I’d argue that Light leaves more of an impression, if only because he’s such a fascinating depiction of narcissistic and antisocial traits. That may not make him a likable character, but it ensures he keeps viewers on their toes. And the way he goes about his quest to play god is mesmerizing. As with Lelouch, it’s almost impossible to look away.

3) Berserk

Berserk is another anime with plenty of great characters to enjoy, but Guts’ traumatic backstory and the impact it has on him makes him the most believable and compelling. Guts has deep-seated flaws and continuously struggles, with Berserk refusing to shy away from the harsh realities of what he endures. This makes him stand out from so many characters lacking such depth, even in the face of similarly grim circumstances. Psychologically, Guts is masterfully written, and it makes him easier to root for. He’s the perfect example of how an anti-hero should be approached.

2) Talentless Nana

Image via Studio Bridge

Clearly, morally dubious characters make for interesting leads, and that’s the case with Talentless Nana. The series may follow a bunch of teens with their own interests at heart — some of which are more sinister than others — but nobody in the series beats Nana in terms of sheer complexity. While her motivations start off very straightforward, she grows over the course of the series, revealing new and unexpected sides of herself. She’s entertaining, but she’s also far more than meets the eye. It’s a shame we don’t get to explore the full implications of her change of heart, as Talentless Nana Season 2 still hasn’t happened. Even still, the series’ main character and thrilling twists are incentives to tune in.

1) Vinland Saga

Image via MAPPA

Although Askeladd is a close second, Vinland Saga‘s Thorfinn is the series’ most interesting character — and it’s because he undergoes a transformation so few characters, in both his world and anime overall, actually do. Thorfinn starts off seeking vengeance, which isn’t an uncommon motivator for an anime protagonist. However, Vinland Saga Season 2 sees him doing some deep reflective work and deciding the cycle of violence isn’t worthwhile. Clearly, his character has well-crafted layers, and it gives him more depth than we see from Vinland Saga‘s supporting cast.

Who’s an anime lead you think outshines everyone else in their series? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!