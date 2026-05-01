After Kagurabachi Anime, Shonen Jump’s New Fantasy Will Be The Biggest Hit

After waiting for almost three years, Kagurabachi fans finally got the anime announcement, and the series will premiere next year. The acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono began serialization in September 2023 and immediately captured readers’ attention, becoming viral right after its first chapter. The total sales recorded as of October 2025 were 3 million copies in circulation, and the numbers continue to increase exponentially since then. At this point, there’s no guarantee that the anime is going to be a massive success.

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However, while Kagurabachi finally received its anime adaptation, Ichi the Witch is still awaiting a sequel. The manga written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, debuted in September 2024 and has already sold over 1.8 million copies. The manga has released eight volumes so far, out of which only two have dropped in their English versions. The English translation of Volume 3 is expected to drop on June 2nd, 2026. It’s been less than two years since the manga’s debut, but an anime adaptation is more or less guaranteed at this point after seeing the manga’s massive success.

What is the Plot of Ichi the Witch?

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This epic story is set in a fantasy world inhabited by dangerous magical creatures known as Majiks. Traditionally, Witches hunt these Majiks to extract their magic, and it is believed that only women have the affinity to do so. The story follows Ichi, a young boy who lives alone on Druid Mountain and sustains himself through hunting. He was abandoned on the mountain as a child and left to die, but honed his skills and survived as a hunter.

However, he has no idea that his home hides a dangerous creature whose heart cannot be pierced by a woman. The powerful Majik threatens the safety of the people, as the witches are helpless against it. Much to everyone’s surprise, Ichi uses his hunting skills and steps in to save the day.

After defeating the Majik, he becomes the first male witch known to the world. The story continues as he challenges the long-held belief that only women are able to use magic. Along the way, he encounters various challenges and adversaries, including powerful beings like King Uroro, who embodies hatred and has caused significant destruction in his lifetime.

Ichi the Witch Stands Out Among The Other Shonen Jump Series

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One of the biggest reasons Ichi the Witch stands out from other shonen manga is by avoiding the problematic or common tropes often seen among female characters in shonen manga. Instead of relying on outdated clichés, the story gives its female cast depth, independence, and most of all, real narrative importance.

They are not sidekicks overshadowed by the protagonist as Shonen fans are used to seeing. Instead, the protagonist works with them to deal with the dangers plaguing their land. The story focuses on Ichi just enough to justify that he’s the protagonist while simultaneously giving enough highlights to the witches working with him and supporting him along the way.

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