JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gives Hatsune Miku an ORAORA Makeover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has some of the most striking fashion styles and aesthetics for an anime franchise, and it has taken its designs into giving a makeover to the virtual performer that is Hatsune Miku! Though the Hirohiko Araki franchise has yet to confirm its sixth season of the anime with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, it's clear that the style of the story arc that focuses on Jolyne Cujoh is used in this unique re-design for the unique performer. With Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan being the most recent release for the anime franchise, it's a testament to the series that fans are still creating works to honor it!

Hatsune Miku was originally created in 2007 as a product of a Vocaloid program that has performed for studios of fans as well as making various appearances on late night television programs, manga chapters, and video games, to say nothing of numerous other media occurrences. Miku herself seems to show no sign of slowing down any time soon and her aesthetic and character definitely seems like something that you would see in any one of the story arcs that are present in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

Reddit Artist Moyashite shared this amazing interpretation of what Hatsune Miku would look like if she were to become a part of the world that is populated with Stand Users and the Joestar bloodline that has become popular thanks in part to the Hirohiko Araki franchise:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she is framed for a crime that she didn't commit and sentenced to a long stay at a maximum security prison in Florida. As she attempts to free herself from this "Stone Ocean" by clearing her name, she is given a Stand of her own thanks to a piece of the Requiem Arrow given to her by her father. With the Stand of Stone Free backing her up, she is looking to combat a plan that was set into motion by one of the biggest villains of the series, Dio Brando.

While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, we're crossing our fingers that it gets announced sooner rather than later!

