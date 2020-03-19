My Hero Academia Confirms Hawks' True Loyalties

One of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes that haven't hit the anime in a big way as of yet is the current number two hero named Hawks, and in the most recent chapter of the franchise's manga, we have been given an opportunity to see just where his allegiances lie. The winged wonder has been deep undercover within the Paranormal Liberation Front, attempting to bring them down from the inside apparently, but fans believed that Hawks may not be showing his real motivations. With Chapter 264, audiences are given a definitive answer as to which side Hawks is on!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Chapter 264 of My Hero Academia, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we will be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

As Hawks captures the villain Twice in a cage of his own dangerous feathers, the number two hero confirms the fact that he is on the side of the angels, promising the duplicating antagonist that he will be delivered to the authorities once the Paranormal Liberation Front has ended. Though this betrayal throws Twice for a loop and has him begin losing his mind as he is once again knifed in the back by someone he once considered a friend, it proves that Hawks truly has the best intentions for the world at heart. He sees good in Twice and is attempting to bring out the altruistic nature of the villain.

For quite awhile, many fans have had theories about Hawks being a triple agent, actually attempting to help the Paranormal Liberation Front in their upcoming war with the heroes of UA Academy and the world. With this latest chapter, as Hawks helps the heroes in the assault and captures Twice, the mystery behind his allegiances can finally be put to bed.

Hawks appeared very briefly in the fourth season of the anime of My Hero Academia, as well as a brief cameo in the second feature length film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Though it's unlikely that Hawks will have a huge role before the conclusion of the current season of the anime, expect him to show up in season five of the franchise that has put UA Academy on the map!

What do you think of the revelation of Hawks' allegiance? Do you think Twice can be brought to the light side? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

