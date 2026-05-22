Berserk Reveals Exciting New Details For Summer Return

After nearly a year without a new chapter being released, “strugglers” can expect the Berserk manga to return next month. On June 12th, Young Animal will release the 384th chapter of the dark series, bringing readers back to a dire predicament for Guts and his allies. With the Black Swordsman struggling with both emotional and physical turmoil at the moment, the series led by writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s artists has more planned for this summer than a simple chapter release. Luckily, fans won’t be facing a long wait for the upcoming installments of Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece.

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Once Berserk’s 384th chapter lands on June 12th, Young Animal is planning to release Chapters 385 and 386 in succession. This means that fans of the Band of the Hawk will see the future installments arrive on June 19th and June 26th, respectively. The next issue of Young Animal is also planning to house a color page for Berserk, adding a new dynamic to the series that is normally displayed in black and white. Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga have been working to bring the series to a close to honor their friend, deceased creator Kentaro Miura, using notes and discussions with the artist to end Guts’ tale. While there is no anime return in sight, Berserk has clearly not been forgotten.

Where To Now, Guts?

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When readers last visited the dark world of Guts, Griffith, and Casca, things were looking quite bleak for the star of the series. Even though Guts had found new allies in the Kushan Empire, the Eastern nation that had often been the very definition of “frenemies,” the enemies of Griffith weren’t exactly keen on this newcomer to their land. After surviving an assault by the White Hawk’s new iteration of the Band of the Hawk, Kushan discovered the brand on Guts’ neck, deeming it necessary to exile the protagonist.

Of course, Guts finding himself locked away inside a mysterious, supernatural cave couldn’t come at a worse time for the one-armed, one-eyed warrior. Ever since Casca was kidnapped by Griffith, the Black Swordsman has been nearly catatonic, to the point where he was unable to even lift his sword in self-defense when faced with a monstrous assassin. While readers still aren’t quite sure what lies in wait within the cave, it’s sure to be perilous for Guts, considering how the Kushan elders described the locale.

As mentioned earlier, a Berserk anime revival has yet to be confirmed. This fact remains a tragic one, as there are quite a few chapters that have never been adapted to the screen. While Berserk: Memorial Edition, the most recent anime adaptation that created a television series using footage from the Golden Age film trilogy, was a nice return to this dark world, fans of the Band of the Hawk continue crossing their fingers for a grand comeback.

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