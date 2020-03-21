My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Jiro's Time in the Spotlight for Once
My Hero Academia's fourth season has reached the climax of the Cultural Festival arc with the latest episode of the series, and this means that after weeks of build up Class 1-A has finally debuted their big performance. After Kyoka Jiro was surprisingly put into the spotlight as the leader of the band thanks to her musical skills, the latest episode of the series showed off the results of all her hard work helping to bring it all together. Jiro has been one of the Class 1-A heroes moved into the background for the last few arcs, but that's changed!
Episode 86 of the series debuted Class 1-A's big performance, and it was a huge moment for Jiro specifically. In the background of all of the action focusing on Deku and Gentle Criminal, Jiro has been putting together a new song to perform that not only won over the tensions of the U.A. Academy, but made Eri smile for the first time too.
Fans loved seeing Jiro take center stage for once in this series, and although the Cultural Festival arc focused on other characters for the most part it's here that we finally learned what drives Jiro to be a hero after all. Read on to see what fans are saying about Jiro's standing out in the latest episode of the series and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Jiro's Concert Was Amazing"
My god.— Lariat (@Ayoub_Ackerman) March 21, 2020
Bones never fails to amaze me man.
Jiro's concert was amazing#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/xjg8i4q7xB
"I'm Just Gonna Tweet About Jiro and Nothing Else"
HI IM JUST GONNA TWEET ABOUT JIRO AND NOTHING ELSE OK BYEEEEE pic.twitter.com/Zs3DrMYHaA— Jokester (@JokesterArcana) March 21, 2020
It's Jiro's World Now!
ITS JIRŌ'S WORLD AND WE'RE ALL JUST LIVING IN IT— jay || aizawa's little binch (@boysroombong) March 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/7v291VRpdW
"Like a Light Yagami Plan Coming Together"
Jiro killed it in This performance, Entire thing was like a light Yagami plan coming together.
Also her mom kinda hot. pic.twitter.com/iCMCVyYJSk— SPICYHASHI101 (Watch Magia Record) (@singhal_swapan) March 21, 2020
Jiro is Best Girl
u can say jiro best girl it’s okay pic.twitter.com/LO51NpY7pQ— 🃏 𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗆 🕷 (@sebswcrthy) March 21, 2020
"I Love You Kyoka Jiro!!"
Class 1-A's performance was better than I could've ever imagined and I am in absolute tears.
Also...
I LOVE YOU KYOKA JIRO!!#MyHeroAcademia 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/rxajLUDw0o— AJ Alferez (@theajalferez) March 21, 2020
"The Best Ep in Season 4"
Gentle & La Brava will start over & turn a new life. Deku & Mirio finally see Eri's smile, & Jiro's doubts about her dream finally disappear as she sing happily for bright future. I'm just glad I'm at home because I've been smiling like idiot throughout the ep. The best EP in S4. pic.twitter.com/qha3atzxv4— sryroo (@sryroo) March 21, 2020
Jiro Status Update
Jiro Status: Extremely Good #HeroAca pic.twitter.com/z5GPoyxouy— SpiritusNox (@SpiritusNox15) March 21, 2020
"You Need to See Jiro Smile"
If this doesn't work I'll sue twitter bc u need to see Jiro smile pic.twitter.com/MVQx1m8vyj— ANIMEBITCH⁷ (@aanimebitch) March 21, 2020
"Jiro Dropped a Banger"
Jiro Dropped a Banger pic.twitter.com/VWagLoeLlO— Zypher (@Zypher) March 21, 2020
