My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Jiro's Time in the Spotlight for Once

My Hero Academia's fourth season has reached the climax of the Cultural Festival arc with the latest episode of the series, and this means that after weeks of build up Class 1-A has finally debuted their big performance. After Kyoka Jiro was surprisingly put into the spotlight as the leader of the band thanks to her musical skills, the latest episode of the series showed off the results of all her hard work helping to bring it all together. Jiro has been one of the Class 1-A heroes moved into the background for the last few arcs, but that's changed!

Episode 86 of the series debuted Class 1-A's big performance, and it was a huge moment for Jiro specifically. In the background of all of the action focusing on Deku and Gentle Criminal, Jiro has been putting together a new song to perform that not only won over the tensions of the U.A. Academy, but made Eri smile for the first time too.

Fans loved seeing Jiro take center stage for once in this series, and although the Cultural Festival arc focused on other characters for the most part it's here that we finally learned what drives Jiro to be a hero after all.