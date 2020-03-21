My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Jiro's Performance with New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's fourth season has reached the climax of the Cultural Festival arc with the latest episode of the series, and after weeks of preparation for Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A they were finally able to debut their big band and dance performance. Thankfully for the young Eri, who had been subject to a childhood of torture, she responded well to the performance and made all of the struggling Deku had against Gentle Criminal and La Brava completely worth it. Deku's fight with Gentle almost ended the festival before it began, but the latest episode had everything go on as usual!

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been celebrating new episodes of the anime with adorable new sketches highlighting what's to come with each new release, and that's definitely the case with the newest episode as well. Episode 86 of the series puts Kyoka Jiro front and center as she leads Class 1-A's band for their big performance and Horikoshi decided to put a spotlight on her once more.

His latest sketch features Jiro gorgeously rocking out as she shares her talent with the world around her, and it's clear the creator had been eagerly waiting to see this moment play out in the anime for the entire arc. Check it out:

Jiro has been one of the characters getting a big focus during the Cultural Festival arc as her musical talent made her the perfect choice to put the band together. Jiro has been one of the characters who had been pushed to the background of the class while Midoriya and the others take on the brunt of the action, but arcs like this served to highlight the kinds of other ways heroes can shine (and not shine) in this world.

What did you think of Class 1-A's big bang performance in the latest episode? How do you feel about the way the Cultural Festival arc has been handled in the anime so far? What are your thoughts on Jiro after seeing her get the spotlight for a bit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

