Beastars is the PG-13 Zootopia You Never Knew You Needed

The anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki's Beastars officially launched its first season on Netflix a few days ago, and fans outside of Japan have finally been able to check it out for themselves. It was popular enough from its run in Japan alone to warrant a second season coming next year, and now more fans are starting to see why it's such a big hit. But at the same time, many of the details of its world are reminding just as many fans of the recent Disney animated hit Zootopia.

From its world filled with talking animals, to its breakdown of society between carnivores and herbivores, there are a few similarities between the two. But there are just as many differences as Beastars tends to go a bit further in many ways. Hilariously enough, it's a more "human" world full of sex, violence, and many of the darker undertones you'd expect from a society driven by "devouring" one another.

Much more so than PG-13, it's kind of Rated R with some sexual content, near nudity, and plenty of blood violence. It's the kind of world Zootopia hinted at, but couldn't explore due to various reasons. Beastars also has a central carnivore and herbivore relationship that's far more complex as the two of them want to follow their animalistic instincts just as much as they want to follow their sexual desires.

It's lead many to declare Beastars as the better of the two very different franchises with two very different audiences as well. Each one has their fans, and since they are so much different there's not one that's inherently better than the other. But what do you think? Do you prefer Beastars or Zootopia?

Do you prefer the darker take on the animal world or the more humorous one?