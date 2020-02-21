Beastars Announces English Dub Cast

Netflix has a huge new slate of anime releases coming in March, and among those are one of the quieter hits of 2019. Netflix's anime release schedule means they hold back an entire series until it has completed its original run in Japan, but usually when they do that it means we're not only getting a full launch of the original Japanese release but an English dubbed release as well. So while fans were patiently waiting to see the anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki's Beastars, we'll be having that opportunity in just a few weeks.

Beastars' first season is set to launch with Netflix on March 13th, and Netflix's official Twitter account revealed the English dub cast ahead of its release. The dub cast for the series includes the likes of Jonah Scott as Legoshi, Griffin Puatu as Louis, Lara Jill Miller as Haru, Kaiji Tang as Bill, Ben Diskin as Jack, Daman Mills as Kai, Erika Harlacher as Els, and Keith Silverstein as Gouhin

For teenage wolf Legoshi, the only thing stronger than the desire to eat his rabbit schoolmate Haru might be the desire to love her. The first season of furry high school drama anime Beastars launches March 13th! pic.twitter.com/S5aD9USYwT — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 20, 2020

Beastars was such a hit upon its original run in Japan that the series was confirmed to be getting second season. There's currently no release window set for this new season as of this writing, but now fans outside of Japan will be able to watch through this series with the confidence knowing that the stories introduced here will continue!

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen's Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and the series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. They describe it as such, "Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?"

