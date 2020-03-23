My Hero Academia Cosplay Just Can't Stop Twinkling with Aoyama

My Hero Academia's cast of characters have some of the most adorable personalities and quirks of many of the series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Out of all the quirky personalities of Izuku Midoriya's Class 1-A, one that stands out above the others (and many times of his own accord) is Yuga Aoyama. This sparkly hero is definitely one of the biggest oddballs in a series full of even bigger oddballs, but the later parts of the series then overshadowed this with a tenser undertone that made him seem like he could be plotting something terrible.

But at the same time, Aoyama's bright and cheery nature (combined with the awkward quirk that always makes him mess himself) makes him one of the more intriguing characters in the entire series. When Aoyama truly gets the time to shine, those peculiarities seem rather adorable than odd. It's his personality that doesn't often gets the time in the series to explore fully.

Another great argument for more screen time for Aoyama comes in the form of some cosplay that can't stop twinkling itself from artist @otani_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here). Seeing Aoyama's hero gear look so well represented in the hero world is just another great way to show why this sparkly hero needs to have the time to shine in the series more often. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Otani Cosplay (@otani_cosplay) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:37am PST

Aoyama might not have gotten any focus in the series until his brief time in action during the Hero License Exam, but he's gotten a lot of attention from fans over the years for something particular to him and him alone. During each of the crowd scenes, Aoyama can always be seen looking directly at the audience. It's a hilarious fourth wall breaking moment for the franchise each time, and continues to build the special relationship Aoyama has with his fans in the hero world and out.

How do you feel about Aoyama's current role in My Hero Academia? Is he suspicious enough to be considered the traitor? Or is it the fact that he's just too much of an oddball that everything he does seems kind of suspicious? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.