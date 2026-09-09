Critically Acclaimed Shonen Jump Series Drops New Look At Time-Skip For a Major Event

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized hundreds of series over the decades, but only a handful of those have been able to etch their names in history. While Assassination Classroom isn’t a big-shot classic like the Shonen Big 3, it’s still one of the most beloved series of all time. Written and illustrated by Yuusei Matsui, the manga reached its conclusion in 2016 after four years of serialization. The anime adaptation premiered in 2015, and it wrapped up the story in the second season a year later. Although the series isn’t technically long, it features exceptional storytelling, shocking plot twists, and most of all, lovable characters.

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2026 is a crucial year for fans as the anime continues the anniversary celebrations with a new movie and several exciting projects. While the movie is already streaming on Crunchyroll, the celebrations are far from over as the anime just confirmed another exciting event. The official X handle of the anime hyped up the upcoming anime event with a new visual featuring the characters ten years after the main story’s ending.

What Is the New Assassination Classroom Anime Event About?

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The visual features the cast of characters ten years after the main story reached its conclusion, giving them a brand new look that most fans aren’t familiar with. Along with a key visual to hype up the event, the official X handle of the anime also shared the website link, which includes all the major details regarding it.

Titled Class Reunion Time, the event will be held on October 17th, 2026, at the Sun City Koshigaya Civic Hall in Japan. Several voice actors from the anime will also be in attendance during the event. They will make a stage appearance and reflect on their days working on the series. So far, there’s no confirmation of an official livestream for international fans, but the official X handle of the anime will keep fans updated on any other announcements before the day of the event.

What Happens in the Latest Assassination Classroom Movie?

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The movie, Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time, is the official continuation of the main story. Although the original ending was more than satisfying enough, the latest movie features an original story along with scenes from the manga that were never adapted in the anime. The story centers around the students of Class 3-E ten years later as they reminisce about their time with Koro Sensei, who helped and supported them throughout their final year of middle school.

The students also look back on how much they have changed and been influenced by their homeroom teacher in a short span of time. Although they were once discarded as failures, they now lead respectful lives thanks to everything Koro Sensei taught them. The movie is not only emotional but also nostalgic, paying a heartwarming homage to this beloved story.