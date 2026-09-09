Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Already Has a Finale Date For Season 1

Summer 2026 was another major year for anime fans with several new introductions and sequels. As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll releases dozens of new series every quarter. The ongoing season was no different, as fans were introduced to one of the latest action anime based on a Korean webtoon. With the Solo Leveling sequel taking longer than expected, Tomb Raider King became the perfect replacement anime for fans this year. Solo Leveling premiered its second season in January 2025 and took over a year to officially confirm its sequel movie. The movie hasn’t shared a release date so far, which means fans will have to wait longer than expected.

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Luckily, Tomb Raider King helped fill the void with its thrilling action and intriguing story. Fans immediately picked up the similarities between both series, especially since they’re both based on webtoons. However, now that the Fall 2026 anime season is less than a month away, most of the Summer anime are closer to their season finale, including Tomb Raider King.

Tomb Raider King Will Conclude Its Season Finale This Month

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The first season of the anime premiered on July 9th, 2026, and was later confirmed to be scheduled for 12 episodes. The anime has released nine episodes so far, and it will reach its conclusion on September 24th, 2026. The English dub episodes are two weeks behind, so if you’re watching that instead of the subs, the anime will wrap up by October 8th, 2026. The series is based on a webtoon with more than 400 chapters, including the main story and the side stories.

This means that the anime will have to release multiple seasons before adapting the full story. Not to mention that the webtoon also has an ongoing sequel, Tomb Raider King: End Line. While the anime hasn’t confirmed a sequel so far, we might get an update after the season finale. While the anime has been fairly popular throughout the course of its run, it can’t be guaranteed if there will be a sequel before an official announcement.

Tomb Raider King Is One of The Biggest Anime of Summer 2026

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Thanks to the similarities shared with Solo Leveling, the anime grabbed a bunch of attention, with many comparing both series and deciding which is better. Solo Leveling has had a wide global fan base for several years now, so there’s no competing with its popularity. However, whether it’s the controversy of being similar to Solo Leveling or the intense action, Tomb Raider King easily became one of the biggest anime of the season.

The anime focuses on time travel as Jooheon embarks on a journey for personal motivation so he can take revenge on those who betrayed him. The story leans into a corporate treasure war, comedy, and stealing powerful artifacts from rivals using prior knowledge of the future. The anime has barely scratched the surface of the story as of now, and things will continue to get more intense for Jooheon in his path of revenge.