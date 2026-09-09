Attack on Titan Creator Returns With New Look at Major Fan-Favorites

Attack on Titan is celebrating a major holiday to commemorate a big anniversary, and the creator behind it all has returned with some special new art highlighting some of its biggest fan favorite characters. It’s been 17 years since Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga made its debut in the pages of Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, and the franchise still remains incredibly popular with fans worldwide thanks to the success of its TV anime adaptation. But even with the series ending its story years ago, the creator has returned for something new.

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Attack on Titan is going all out for this year’s anniversary in particular with an official “Attack on Titan Day” holiday commemorating the occasion in Japan. This special day came with some big announcements about new events and exclusives that are coming to the region, and it even included a new sketch of Eren and Levi from series creator Hajime Isayama himself. Which is the first time the creator has shown the duo together in quite some time. Check it out below.

Attack on Titan Creator Returns With New Look at Eren and Levi

Courtesy of Kodansha

As part of the Attack on Titan Day celebration in Japan, an official livestream revealed some of the new projects and events coming through the region. This included the return of its final films to theaters with a 4DX and Screen X upgrade (which has yet to be revealed to be getting an international release as of this time, if at all), new exclusive merchandise, and most importantly, the first look at a comeback from MAPPA studio. They’ll be contributing a brand new anime opening for the upcoming release of Attack on Titan 3, and it’s certainly making the new game all the more intriguing.

MAPPA had originally announced that they would be returning to the Attack on Titan franchise earlier this Spring as part of their own 15th anniversary celebration, and it was revealed to be for a new opening attached to the upcoming video game release. It’s yet to be revealed how long this new anime opening is going to be, but the new game is going to be covering the final events from the original story and likely wrapping things up in an explosive way for fans of those video game experiences. It’s something to keep an eye out for either way.

What’s Going on With Attack on Titan?

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Attack on Titan’s anime and manga run came to an end some time ago, but you’d be hard pressed to remember that considering that there are all sorts of new releases keeping it alive at this point. The franchise has gotten so big that it’s been surviving long after its very conclusive ending as the characters have been seen throughout Japan with all sorts of merchandise releases and more. But what fans would hope to see more of is an official anime release, and that might still be possible.

Attack on Titan continues to be so popular that it’s not completely outside of the realm of possibility that the anime could return for new materials someday. MAPPA seems very interesting in working with the series as evident by their new opening for the upcoming game, so they would likely jump at the chance at a potential reboot, revival, spinoff or even a sequel in the future.