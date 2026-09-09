New Naruto Anime Movie Will Reportedly Be Revealed Very Soon

It sounds like Naruto is coming back with a new anime movie project according to a new report ahead of some big plans the franchise has for New York Comic Con 2026 this October. It’s been a weird couple of years for Naruto fans as when the 20th anniversary of the anime was being celebrated, it was announced that the TV series would be coming back for a special revival series that went all the way back to Team 7’s earliest days. But during its production, it was hit by an indefinite delay.

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Naruto revealed earlier this Summer that Viz Media was bringing the franchise to New York Comic Con 2026 where they were going to share the first look at a new project now in the works, and that’s further been confirmed by a new report from Variety. Though the new report goes a bit further and reveals that the panel is “expected to include an announcement related to a new animated film along with its worldwide premiere.” So it sounds like Naruto fans need to keep an eye on this one.

New Naruto Movie Teased for New York Comic Con 2026

Courtesy of Viz Media

Naruto is bringing the franchise to New York Comic Con 2026 on October 10th, and now it’s even more intriguing with the tease of this brand new movie project. Viz Media promises that the panel will have new reveals and first look footage, and will feature Naruto Uzumaki voice star Takeuchi Junko and Sasuke Uchiha voice star Sugiyama Noriaki in attendance. Studio Pierrot executive producer Tominaga Yoshihiko will also be in attendance, and that makes the promise of this new movie reveal all the more intriguing with Pierrot likely producing.

With the 20th anniversary Naruto revival series going on indefinite hiatus for three years at this point, it might be possible that the project eventually took shape into a feature film instead. The revival series confirmed that it was only going to be running for four episodes anyway, so it’s not too far outside of the realm of possibility that it might have been scrapped in favor of this new movie project. Or it might just be these episodes releasing in a new movie form. It might even be something brand new entirely.

What Does This Mean for Naruto’s Future?

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Naruto has a lot of new things in the works, and a new anime movie would just be icing on the cake at this point. A new live-action feature film is now in the midst of production as it has been actively searching for its leading cast. A worldwide search has kicked off for Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura and Warfare and Beef Season 2 star Charles Melton has reportedly signed onto the film as Kakashi Hatake. No release window or date has been revealed for the new live-action movie as of this time, but it’s starting to take shape.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Wonder Man, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the new live-action Naruto movie for Lionsgate Pictures. If you saw that movie, then it’s clear that the director has some strong eyes for ninja action. With a new live-action movie on the way, and a new anime movie reportedly being revealed soon too, it could end up being a bright future for Naruto fans.

HT – Variety