Attack on Titan Reveals Wild New Look At Beloved Characters For a Major Project

It’s been several years since the anime and manga both reached their conclusions, but Attack on Titan continues to rise in popularity. Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the series became a global phenomenon thanks to its unique story and layers of mysteries. The manga was already decently popular after it began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. However, the series’ popularity skyrocketed in 2013 after WIT Studio released the first season of the anime. Until 2019, the animation studio released three seasons before handing it over to MAPPA for the final season. The series faced massive backlash during the manga finale in 2021, but MAPPA managed to turn it around.

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While the main story has long ended, the series keeps returning with new events and collabs to keep fans intrigued. Attack on Titan confirmed a new event, Ravenblade Cafe in Tree Village, in Japan. The official X handle of Tree Village, an official entertainment goods shop, shared a brand new visual to promote the event. The illustration features Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin in black outfits adorned with raven feathers, which perfectly fits the theme of the cafe event. The post also shares details on the schedule and location, as well as the confirmation that the event is exclusive to Japan only. There’s no update on whether it will take place in the U.S., and the chances are very slim.

September 9 Has Been Declared As Attack on Titan Day

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

Just this week, it was officially confirmed that September 9th will be commemorated as Attack on Titan Day every year. This is a huge milestone for any anime, but considering its global impact, it’s not that shocking that the series received this honor. The big day is almost here, and the franchise has several surprises planned for fans, including major announcements for upcoming projects.

A special livestream will also take place on the day, where the voice actors of Eren Yeager (Yuki Kaji), Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa), and Connie Springer (Hiro Shimono) will be in attendance. So far, there’s no guarantee what the major announcements could be related to. However, the Attack on Titan Day will be much more exciting for fans in Japan with an exclusive range of merchandise limited only to the region, as well as free chapters available for a limited period of time.

Will Attack on Titan Return With New Anime?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

While these announcements are surely exciting, this doesn’t imply that the anime will be coming back with a brand new story. The manga ended in 2021, and since then, not one epilogue, side story, or even a sequel has been released. Not to mention that the anime already wrapped up the story in both TV seasons and film formats, leaving little room for more releases.

However, while the anime won’t be returning with new stories, these events and updates from both animation studios will keep the fandom engaged for the next few years. Additionally, Attack on Titan Day is an official annual celebration, so we can expect more surprises in the coming years as well.