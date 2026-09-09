Netflix Reveals Its First Look At Fall 2026 Anime Schedule

Summer 2026 has been an exciting season for anime fans with the return of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Saga of Tanya the Evil. Along with the major sequels, the latest season also introduced fans to some major hits such as Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia and Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You. However, now that September 2026 is finally here, fans are getting ready to bid farewell to the ongoing seasons. Most of the anime series will conclude this month before paving the way for the Fall 2026 season. Since it’s the final quarter of the year, the Fall 2026 anime lineup looks more exciting than ever. Series such as Black Clover, The Apothecary Diaries, and more return with their highly anticipated sequels.

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However, most of the new series will premiere on Crunchyroll before making their way to the Netflix library some time later. Every quarter, Crunchyroll releases dozens of new series for fans across several regions. Compared to that, Netflix usually releases a monthly schedule with fewer but exciting shows and films. October is the first month of the Fall 2026 anime season, which is why the Netflix schedule will be more exciting than ever. What’s on Netflix shared the first look at the Fall 2026 lineup, including the new and ongoing anime.

Netflix Will Premiere New Anime in October 2026

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Since it’s only September, there’s still a chance the platform will confirm new additions for the Fall 2026 lineup. So far, Blue Box Season 2, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, and My Happy Marriage special episodes have been confirmed for October 2026. Fans have been anticipating a Blue Box sequel for two years now, and it will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting October 4th, 2026. Compared to that, the wait for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sequel was even longer since the first season was released in 2022. Unlike Blue Box, this sci-fi action will drop all of its episodes together on October 20th, 2026.

Lastly, My Happy Marriage still hasn’t shared any updates for its Season 3, but these special episodes are more than enough to keep fans intrigued in the meantime. All three special episodes will land on the platform on October 25th, 2026, so don’t forget to mark your calendars. Additionally, the platform will continue streaming the weekly episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Stage 2 after a massive backlash from fans in March this year. The anime released a 47-minute special episode without confirming a release date for Stage 2, which sparked outrage among fans.

Many were worried that the platform would drop new episodes in the same pattern, but luckily that wasn’t the case at all. Lastly, Netflix will also continue streaming new weekly episodes of Daemons of the Shadow Realm and One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc. The October 2026 schedule is already exciting enough, and there’s still a chance more series will be added later on. Additionally, we can also expect Black Clover, The Apothecary Diaries, and more Fall 2026 anime shows to be added to Netflix, but those will be limited to select regions in Asia.