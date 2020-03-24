Dragon Ball Needs a Gohan-Piccolo Spin Off ASAP

Dragon Ball Super's manga has recently shined a spotlight on the fighting pair of Gohan and Piccolo, the "father/son" pairing that has been in existence since the start of Dragon Ball Z, and with that, it's time that these two got a series of their own! In the recent story arc, the hybrid Saiyan and full blooded Namekian have been using a number of tag team moves in an attempt to take down Moro and it's clear that fans are receiving the two characters on a level that may overshadow the likes of Goku and Vegeta! With this article, we'll dive into some of the reasons as to why it's finally time for Piccolo and Gohan to tag team an anime/manga series of their own!

It's Time For Gohan To Shine (Photo: Toei Animation) Gohan has long needed to step out of his father's shadow and while there was an attempt made during the conclusion of the Cell Games, Akira Toriyama unfortunately didn't pull the trigger in terms of having the son of Goku be the number one hero for the remainder of the Dragon Ball franchise. While Dragon Ball Super thankfully returned the "Mystic" power up to Gohan, he needs to lead his own story. Just think of how interesting Gohan is when it comes to a fighter who is also a professor? We'd love to learn more about his character outside of the motley crew of Dragon Ball!

It's Time For Piccolo To Shine (Photo: Toei Animation) The former Demon King needs the spotlight, perhaps even more so than Gohan. If you ask Dragon Ball fans who they consider to be one of the most complex characters of the franchise, they'd probably gravitate toward our favorite Namekian due to the amazing journey that the warrior has undergone since first being introduced as an elderly villain in the first Dragon Ball series. Playing a mentor role to Gohan, perhaps he could even get a power up that has been sorely needed for some time!

The Real Father And Son Team Needs To Be Explored (Photo: Toei Animation) Gohan and Piccolo have been the most popular pair among fans within the Dragon Ball franchise for some time, but there's so much more to be explored. Piccolo has always been far closer to Gohan than his father, but now that Gohan is a father himself and a family man, what is the role for Piccolo now? This is a dynamic that could be explored in this spin-off series and it's something that we would love to see to learn more about each of their characters!

Too Many Z Fighters (Photo: Bandai Namco)

There are just too many Z Fighters to keep in mind sometimes. While the spotlight for the franchise normally gravitates to Goku and Vegeta, the advent of the different universes taking part in the Tournament of Power has opened up the world that much more. In the past, we've recommended numerous Dragon Ball characters get spin-off series not only to learn more about their characters, but also to lighten the load of protagonists that are all vying for screen time.