Dragon Ball Super Carries Out Epic Gohan-Piccolo Tag Team

One of the biggest issues fans had with Dragon Ball Super at first was how it seemed to turn back the dial on Gohan's strength as he retired from the fight and was no longer able to tap into his Mystic levels of power. That's why there was a ton of excitement for when he reached his former strength thanks to some training from Piccolo before the Tournament of Power. The manga went even further with the long time connection between these two and had Gohan wear his Piccolo gear again, and now that connection has turned them into a deadly tag team.

The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has seen Gohan and Piccolo take on a lot more action than before, and has shown how well the two of them have been working together ever since they started training in preparation for Planet Eater Moro's arrival on Earth. The two of them got their chance to shine once more in the fight against Saganbo, and showed off some cool new tag team moves.

As we get to see in Chapter 58 of the series, the two of them have movements that are completely in sync. Saganbo uses an explosion to knock them away, and the two of them flip around and land in a parallel position. Then they both launch forward at the same time and charge up a ki blast in their right and left hands. Bracing themselves, they launch a dual ki blast that manages to knock Saganbo back.

Unfortunately, even this great tag team between Gohan and Piccolo isn't enough to defeat Saganbo as he's been charged with Moro's magic. But that doesn't work out for him in the end either as Moro eventually fuels him with so much magic that Saganbo explodes from the inside out. Eventually the two of them are saved by Goku, too, so it seems like this chapter is going to be one of the last times we see them in a tag team for a while.

But what did you think of this tag team between Gohan and Piccolo? Hoping to see them working together like this again in the future? How far do you think the two of them can go now that they're going to be training with one another to take on future threats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.