Boruto’s Return From Hiatus Makes a Beloved Character’s Fate Even More Dangerous

The Boruto series has been thriving since its second installment, Two Blue Vortex, began serialization in August 2023, with new chapters released every month for the next three years. However, in August 2026, the series finally took a break for its third anniversary, quietly celebrating the milestone. Now, the series is returning to its usual serialization with the next installment, Chapter 37, which will be published in the upcoming V Jump issue scheduled for release on September 18, 2026. Ahead of the latest chapter’s release, the Boruto manga has been releasing sneak peeks as it usually does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first sneak peek unveiled by the series, it hinted at a dispute between Kashin Koji and Boruto, as the former refuses to tell Boruto how he can save Sarada. Due to Boruto’s plan, Sarada was kidnapped, something he didn’t anticipate, and now he is looking for ways to get her back. This is what the first sneak peek of the series implied. However, the series has now revealed another sneak peek, and it hints at an even worse situation, as Code has brought Sarada to the den of the Human God Trees, in front of the one character who intends to devour her.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Returns With Chapter 37, Hinting at Sarada’s Situation Worsening

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

The latest sneak peek of Boruto Chapter 37 reveals that Code has actually brought Sarada in front of Hidari, who is aiming to devour her to emerge as an entirely new being. This makes Sarada’s situation much worse than simply being kidnapped, as the Human God Trees have made it clear that they are willing to go to any lengths to devour the people they desire most. The translation of the dialogue also reveals that Code purposely kidnapped Sarada because he realizes that she makes him lose his composure, and this is exactly what he wants. However, Hidari’s presence could make the situation even worse for her.

That said, perhaps this is also where the series might be positioning Sarada for her comeback as the prominent Uchiha character in the entire series. Sarada revealed that she possesses great power as an Uchiha; however, since the introduction of her new powers, she has only fallen into a worse state because of them, with her eyes, her main source of power, deteriorating. But it is too early to say, as she has yet to perform a major feat as the sole Uchiha, and this is the perfect situation for that.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that this would still put her in an even worse situation, especially since one of the visions Koji saw resulted in Boruto tapping into his Momoshiki form. This would only come to pass if Boruto sees Sarada in some kind of pain, and with the possibility of Hidari also being involved in this factor, it is clear that either Sarada is going to receive major character development or that her fate might also be the same as her father, Sasuke Uchiha. This is what makes Boruto’s return with Chapter 37 even greater than fans could have imagined, with the series diving into more serious territory after its hiatus.