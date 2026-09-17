3 Years Later, Forgotten Classic Fantasy Creator Is Returning With a Brand New Series

Fan-favorite series, Noragami, reached its conclusion in January 2024 after more than 13 years of serialization. This beloved Shonen fantasy hasn’t returned with a sequel anime season since 2015; it’s more or less forgotten among new anime fans. Even if the series is still a favorite among a small but dedicated fan base, the anime’s future is bleak. Regardless, that doesn’t change the fact that Adachitoka, the manga creator, is still one of the most beloved manga creators of all time.

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While Noragami is her most popular work, she is also known for creating Alive: The Final Evolution, which was serialized from 2003 to 2010. It’s been almost three years since Noragami ended, and Adachitoka is finally returning with a brand new series on October 6th, 2026. The manga will officially begin serialization on Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine.

What to Know About Noragami Creator’s New Manga?

"Noragami" creator Adachitoka starts a new Manga Series titled "The Inn's Noble Dog" on Oct 6, 2026 in Monthly Shonen Magazine!



A pretty fierce middle school girl who grew up surrounded by rural nature is on a class trip when she suddenly tumbles down a mountain, stepping into… pic.twitter.com/Ce5VPTp8eS — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) September 3, 2026

The update about the upcoming manga series comes from @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on anime, manga, and light novels. Since the upcoming manga hasn’t confirmed an international release date, there’s no official English title for the series. However, it translates to The Inn’s Noble Dog. The story centers around a fierce middle school girl who grew up surrounded by nature in a rural area.

However, she never would’ve expected that her ordinary class trip would turn her life upside down. During her outing, she tumbles down a mountain and steps into an unknown world. The upcoming series will follow the same supernatural themes as Adachitoka’s beloved Shonen fantasy. More details on the premise will be released around the same time as the manga’s debut.

Noragami Is Now Impossible to Stream Without Ever Getting a Sequel

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While it’s already disappointing that the anime doesn’t have a sequel yet, it was also removed from streaming platforms last year. In several regions outside of Asia, the anime is no longer available to watch on platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Hulu. Although a sequel would still be exciting for fans, at this point it would be better for the series to get a reboot. This isn’t only because of the long delay, but the anime made considerable changes from the manga, which many fans don’t appreciate.

The story centers around Delivery God Yato, an unpopular deity without any worshippers, who takes on odd jobs for only five yen, hoping to amass a fortune and buy himself a shrine, but trouble never stops coming his way. While already down on his luck, he crosses paths with Hiyori Iki, a young girl, and his life takes a drastic turn after the chance encounter. The series is heartwarming and at times mysterious and thrilling, which is all the more reason it deserves a proper adaptation.