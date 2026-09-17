1 Year Ago, Jujutsu Kaisen Shocked Fans With a Sci-Fi Twist

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its controversial ending in September 2024, leaving behind several unanswered questions. The final battle went on for over a year, but the ending didn’t resolve several plot points. Only a year after the confusing finale, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga that completely turned the world of Jujutsu Kaisen upside down. While Akutami served as the series’ writer, Yuji Iwasaki provided the gorgeous illustrations that fans can’t stop praising. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters, including the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu, who were introduced in the epilogue. The world is far from peaceful since the threat of the cursed spirits never ceased to exist.

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However, the most shocking part of the sequel is how it explores sci-fi themes with aliens, also known as Simurians, who came to Japan as refugees. As the story continued, it focused primarily on the struggles between the sorcerers and the Simurians as their differences made it all the more impossible for them to co-exist. However, the sci-fi twist was more crucial than fans initially realized since it solved the biggest problem in the world of curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Ending Changed the World Forever

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

There’s no denying that the world of curses only caused suffering to everyone living in it, regardless of whether they were sorcerers or ordinary citizens. Sorcerers were only a few in number, while the curses were unbelievably powerful, and they continued to manifest due to negative emotions. By the time the story reached its finale, Maru, a Simurian, joined hands with Yuji to rid the world of curses.

This is something that the original story teased but couldn’t delve deep into since the sorcerers already had their hands full fighting the villains. However, the fight between Yuka and Dabura could only end with the girl surviving if Maru performed the Harmony Ritual. This never would’ve been possible if not for his powers as well as Yuji’s help. The ending not only created a much safer and more stable world, but also confirmed that aliens have been accepted into society.

Despite everything that happened, the challenges that come with reshaping the world of curses are far more severe. However, since Yuji has a long life ahead of him since he has become something like a half-curse and half-human, he will continue his journey to permanently eradicate cursed spirits and the root cause of cursed energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ended With Several Unanswered Questions

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

There’s no denying that the finale was much more satisfying than the main story. However, it doesn’t change the fact that several things about the ritual and the future were left ambiguous. Not to mention that the sequel never revealed what happened to Megumi. He didn’t show up, unlike Nobara, which could only mean he died before the events of Modulo.

However, his fate is still a mystery, especially since he was barely mentioned in the story. Additionally, the finale page itself was a cliffhanger when it teased that Dabura returned for Kyoko, since the manga already hinted that the two of them have feelings for each other. However, while it was more or less obvious, it would’ve been better to get an official confirmation, but the series didn’t confirm it at all.