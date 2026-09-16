Sword Art Online Creator’s New Anime Expands Cast Ahead of Fall Debut

The creator behind Sword Art Online has a new anime adaptation making its debut later this Fall, and it’s expanding its voice cast roster with a new update ahead of its premiere. Reki Kawahara might be more well known for his work with the massive Sword Art Online franchise, but the creator has released all sorts of other projects as well. This includes a lesser known series that’s gearing up to make its jump from the light novels to screens as part of the new wave of Fall 2026 anime releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reki Kawahara’s Demon’s Crest light novels will be making its TV anime debut this November under the new title of Devils’ Crest. This new series is much like Sword Art Online where people find themselves suddenly transported to a new world and find themselves in dangerous situations, but the characters are much younger than seen in that series. And to further flesh out the voice cast, more characters have been added to the fray ahead of its debut.

Devils’ Crest Anime Reveals New Voice Cast Ahead of November 2026 Debut

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

Devils’ Crest shakes things up as a class of middle school students suddenly find themselves transported to the dangerous world of a virtual reality game they had been playing, and the newest update for the series (on its official social media) has added more of the classmates we’ll see including Yusuke Kobayashi as Teruki Sugamo, Maaya Uchida as Aria Misono, Rie Murakawa as Kai Kisanuki, and Sora Amamiya as Sumika Watamaki. They’ll be joining previously announced core cast additions of Haruka Shiraishi as Yuma Ashihara, Konomi Inagaki as Sawa Ashihara, Yuya Hirose as Kenji Kondo, and Satomi Amano as Minagi Sano.

These young children are forced to fight to survive within the world of the game they had been playing and the main brother sister duo at the center of it all find themselves in a much different situation than the others. Yuma’s younger sister Sawa suddenly finds herself possessed by a demon, and that gives this series a different introductory twist than seen in Sword Art Online as it covers much different kind of ground. But we’ll be seeing more of it in action soon enough as the Fall 2026 season fast approaches.

When Does Devils’ Crest Come Out?

Play video

Devils’ Crest will be making its debut on November 6th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming worldwide with Prime Video when it hits. This new anime series will be directed by Kenichiro Komaya for Production I.G. with Shinji Ushiro serving as chief director, Eiji Umehara providing the scripts, Yuki Hayashi composing the music, and original light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi providing the character designs. But there’s more for Sword Art Online fans on the way too.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- has been announced as a brand new feature film now in the works for a scheduled release in theaters across Japan sometime in 2028. No concrete release date has been revealed as of this time, but it’s been revealed to be taking place after the events of the Sword Art Online: Alicization TV anime series and features a returning Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu reprising their roles as the voices of Kirito and Asuna, respectively.