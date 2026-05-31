40 Years Later, Studio Ghibli’s First Feature Film Returns With a New Release

Studio Ghibli has etched its name in history as one of the most iconic animation studios Japan has ever seen. Established in 1985, Ghibli is still known for beautifully crafted animated films, rich storytelling, deep emotional impact, and more. While the studio is famous across the globe, it didn’t gain a foothold in the industry right from the beginning. For the first few years, Ghibli struggled to secure its financial viability and gain recognition with its unique art style. The first feature film by the studio, Castle in the Sky, wasn’t a blockbuster success during its premiere in 1986. The film eventually became loved among Ghibli fans and is now known as one of the best timeless classics. Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Isao Takahata, the anime film eventually became a box office success after several re-releases over the decades.

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Castle in the Sky is known for its exceptional world-building and premise. The film also released a film comic, which, rather than a traditional manga with new artwork, uses actual screenshots and stills directly from the film and pairs with text bubbles and dialogue. The film comic has a total of four volumes, all of which were translated and distributed by 2003. Over 23 years later, the official website of Viz Media confirmed that an all-in-one edition of the film comic will be released on July 28th, 2026. The book compiles all the volumes in a single book and is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

What Is Castle in the Sky About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

The film explores how technology, when disconnected from nature and used for greed or war, threatens humanity. It stands out for blending high-flying steampunk action and profound anti-war themes. The story centers around Pazu, an engineer’s apprentice who catches a mysterious girl, Sheeta, floating in the sky.

She is being chased by a group of evil-doers who want to get their hands on the ancestral amulet hanging around her neck, which could bring about the world’s destruction. Pazu gets entangled in the conflict and sets out to see the fabled castle floating in the sky that’s directly tied to the root of it all.

Castle in the Sky Is Returning to Theaters in August 2026

Studio Ghibli

In order to celebrate the studio’s unparalleled success, GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment organize an annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America that brings beloved Studio Ghibli films back to the theaters. This fest offers fans a chance to experience the animated classics on the big screen, often accompanied by special content and in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.​

Studio Ghibli Fest was introduced in 2017, and this year is a lot special since Castle in the Sky is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The film will return to the theaters on August 22nd and will run until August 26th. Tickets are already available on the official website of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment.

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