Isekai Quartet Season 3 Announced

Isekai Quartet - the crossover that brings together Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, Overlord, and Saga of Tanya the Evil together in a chibi school setting -- recently wrapped up its surprise second season with the latest episode. But just as how the first season came to an end with the announcement that a second season was on the way, the second season came with the confirmation that a third season of the crossover series would be "coming soon." And like that first announcement, there are unfortunately aren't too many details just yet.

The third season announcement came after the credits rolled on the second season with Roswaal standing in front of a sign with the Season 3 announcement. The official Twitter account for Isekai Quartet later shared another look at the scene in particular, but there are still no details about it as of this writing.

Before the second season began, Isekai Quartet announced an effort to include more franchises in the chibi crossover and this resulted in the introduction of characters from The Rising of the Shield Hero and Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious before the second season wrapped. With a third confirmed, now there are plenty of more opportunities for more franchises to join in on the comedy.

The hilarious thing about a third season announcement is that now Isekai Quartet will have more seasons than the majority of the franchises in the crossover. Outside of Overlord's three seasons, Konosuba, Re:Zero, and Saga of Tanya the Evil fans are still waiting for news for more from the official anime. But at least these franchises are living through this crossover!

