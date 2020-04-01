My Hero Academia Fandom Rallies For, And Against, Animation Studio Over Season Four Scenes

Studio Bones has been with the anime of My Hero Academia since the beginning, with this latest season apparently getting a strong surge of both supporters and detractors of the animation house when it comes to the overall quality of the animation itself. With the Studio not only being responsible for the television series, but the feature length films as well, it's clear that Bones isn't leaving the anime any time soon. With a number of different scenes in the latest season, fans are both taking the studio to task, with other members of the fandom defending them in kind!

My Hero Academia's manga has some gorgeous looking art work with Kohei Horikoshi at the helm. Though these are certainly big shoes to fill when it comes to creating an anime adaptation, Studio Bones for the most part has done a fantastic job of bringing the adventures of Midoriya and his classmates in UA Academy to life!