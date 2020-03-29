My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Everyone's New Favorite Hero Mirko

My Hero Academia fans have been really feeling both the manga and anime over the last couple of weeks as there finally has been a light shone on one of the most striking, but rarely used pro heroes. After being introduced during the manga's Pro Hero arc back in 2018, the Rabbit Hero Mirko has finally seen some action in the latest chapters of the manga and even made her big debut in the latest episode of the fourth season. After seeing her in fully animated action in the anime, there's no need for further explanation as to why she's been so popular.

Fans were elated to see that Mirko made her big debut with the official start of the Pro Hero arc in the anime, and it seemed like this excitement even spread to series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself as he shared quite the fun duo of sketches to celebrate Mirko, Hawks, and several other new pro heroes finally get their anime due. Unfortunately, it is going to be a while before we see Mirko in the anime again.

Thankfully artist @cutiepiesensei (who you can find on Instagram here) has kept the love for this new fan favorite pro hero alike with a striking take on the Rabbit Hero Mirko. Although she's not going to be appear in the final episode of the fourth season (sorry for the spoiler), at least Mirko is getting a whole new life with cosplay! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CutiePieSensei (@cutiepiesensei) on Mar 28, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Mirko was officially brought to the anime as part of the reveal of the Japanese Hero Billboard Chart. This ranked the top ten heroes of Japan counting several hero deeds and approval rating, and has Mirko sitting right in the middle as the Number 5 hero following All Might's retirement. Considering the excitement of seeing her in the anime, it's already clear that she's many fans' number one.

What did you think of Mirko finally making her big anime debut in My Hero Academia's fourth season? Have you seen her in the manga and have been waiting to see how she would be brought into the anime? Is she your new favorite hero too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.