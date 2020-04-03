New Boruto Opening Gives Throwback Tribute to Sakura and Naruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generatons has introduced us to the next generation of ninja within the city limits of Konoha, and the upcoming opening for the anime is paying its due to the generation that came before it with some subtle easter eggs to the original Naruto crew. With the Mujina Bandits Arc in full swing, the new opening theme doesn't just give us some connections to the past, it also gives us big clues into the future of the series by giving us our first animated look at the big bad of the storyline in the Kara Organization!

Sarada Uchiha has been doing a fantastic job of living up to the legacy that was created by her mother and father, Sarada and Sasuke respectively. Taking the best attributes of her parents and putting them to good use as a part of the new formation of Team 7, the upcoming opening for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is putting Sarada into a similar stance as her mother had in a previous OP from the franchise with similar backdrops and color schemes to boot!

Twitter User AustynMayes2 shared the parallel between Sarada and the younger version of her mother Sakura from a previous OP, showing that the recent series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations isn't afraid to pay tribute to the seasons that came before it:

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest takeaways from this opening theme is the arrival of the Kara Organization in the anime. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations venturing far more into the realm of "filler episodes" rather than material that was originally told in the manga, fans have been waiting to see the major villains of the series for some time. The Mujina Bandits arc, which is one of the first times that Boruto has adapted material from the manga into the anime, has had fans believing that the arrival of Kara is going to be sooner rather than later.

In the manga, the Kara Organization has been hitting Konoha in a big way, and while we won't venture too deep into spoiler territory for those who haven't kept up with events outside of the anime, it will be something to see when these events play out in the anime.

What do you think of this clever nod to the Naruto OPs of the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

