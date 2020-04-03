One Piece Fans Rediscover Dragon Ball Super's Straw Hat Shoutout

Two of the most titanic anime series in history are definitely Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball and Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, with fans recently re-discovering an easter egg that hilariously ties the two franchises together from Krillin's time in Dragon Ball Super as an enforcer of the peace. Dragon Ball Super has been the popular sequel series to Dragon Ball Z, following Goku and Vegeta as they face new threats from alternate realities and the realm of the gods as they battle their way into discovering new transformations and encounter the deities that rule the universe!

Krillin has always been a complex character in the franchise of Dragon Ball, starting off as a fellow student to Master Roshi alongside Goku during their childhood years. As he was a part of most of the epic storylines of Dragon Ball Z, he eventually settled down with the former villain Android 18 and in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, took things one step further by starting a career as a police officer and used his power level to easily take down criminals who were committing crimes across the city.

Twitter User Baby5DonQuixote shared the quick clip that shows that Krillin's ringtone was in fact one of the theme songs from One Piece, with both anime franchises being created thanks in part to Toei Animation, in a rather clever easter egg that proves the worlds of Luffy and Goku have met in unique ways:

that moment when u notice Krillin got the One Piece ringtone 😳 pic.twitter.com/8iSA36KGlI — Nojiko ノジコ (@baby5donquixote) March 30, 2020

The worlds of Dragon Ball and One Piece collided in an anime of its own titled "Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special!!" that saw Luffy and Goku battling one another as well as the franchise of Toriko. There have also been countless video games that saw the two Shonen anime series meet one another such as the recently released Jump Force which took a number of different fighting animes and smashed them all together.

With the two franchises at the height of their popularity, it will be interesting to see if Goku and Luffy are able to meet once again down the line!

What do you think of this hilarious Easter Egg that fuses Dragon Ball with One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.