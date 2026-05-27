Solo Leveling Studio Reveals Exciting New Update Ahead of Season 3

A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling and another anime hits, has revealed an exciting update while fans wait on the third season of the series. A-1 Pictures has been behind some of the most notable anime franchises out there like Sword Art Online, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Kaguya-sama: Love is War and more. The studio releases quite a few anime projects a year, and still have plans for the rest of 2026 and beyond. And fans will get to find out even more updates from the studio and their projects soon.

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A-1 Pictures has officially announced that they will be hosting a panel as part of Anime Expo 2026 this year on Friday, July 3rd. The main highlight of the panel is a special early screening of the now in the works GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-, but the panel will also reveal new updates about the many projects they now have in the works such as Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Sword Art Online, and potentially even Solo Leveling as part of that slate as well.

What Happened to Solo Leveling Season 3?

Please welcome Kanta Kamei to #AX2026 as an Industry Appearance! ✨



🎬 Kanta Kamei is the director of 🌻 "GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-". He is also the director of titles, such as "Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend" and "Bunny Drop".



⭐ Appearance:

☑️ Panel Name: A-1… pic.twitter.com/Z9G0bLJ01U — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 26, 2026

Despite Solo Leveling doing very well with its first two seasons, unfortunately no Season 3 of the anime has been confirmed as of this time. The second season wrapped up its run last year, and even took some big time awards at the 2026 Crunchyroll Awards earlier this week. It’s been highly recognized as both a critical and commercial darling, but any potential future for the anime has not been revealed as of this time. This means fans will be attending panels like this one hoping to get any information about what could be next in line for the franchise.

The first two seasons of Solo Leveling released in quick succession, and it’s already clear that the next potential season isn’t going to hit anytime soon. 2026 is going to likely wrap without any sign of a third season, but an announcement about its future could come at any time. With not even a confirmation that it was going to happen, or any kind of confirmation about potential future anime projects like OVA or even feature film releases, any news on that front would be a big deal for fans either way.

Is Solo Leveling’s Anime Even Going to Continue?

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

But while there might not have been any confirmation of the anime’s future just yet, Solo Leveling does still have some promise for what’s to come. Series producer Atsushi Kaneko and noted through a translator that “He does have a lot of plans for the future, but he is not able to say so much…right now, all he can say is working very hard for it.” Even noting that they just need more time for it.

When asked about whether or not this update referred to a potential Solo Leveling Season 3, Kaneko noted that “He will live up to everybody’s expectations and is working hard on it, but please give us a little bit time.” It just seems like fans are just going to need patiently to see what’s next for the anime, but at least a future is being worked on for it either way.

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