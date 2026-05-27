The Next Big Live-Action Anime Reveals New Look

Live-action anime adaptations are no longer a “dirty word” in the entertainment industry, which is a fact that many anime fans had previously thought was impossible. Entries such as Dragon Ball Evolution, Ghost in the Shell, Cowboy Bebop, and Attack on Titan seemed like they had put the nail in the coffin for this particular brand of storytelling. Luckily, times have changed, and a successful movie series is preparing to release its fifth live-action entry as a new trailer gives viewers a better idea of what lies in wait for Li Xin and the other characters in this battle-filled world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingdom has long been one of the biggest manga series worldwide, even if that popularity hasn’t translated as well to North America. Since starting in 2006, the manga by creator Yasuhisa Hara has continued a steady streak of exploring this world, thanks to Weekly Young Jump magazine. To no one’s surprise, Kingdom has spawned a live-action adaptation that has not only hit theaters, but four feature-length films have been released to translate its tale. On July 17th, Kingdom: Decisive Battle of the Soul will hit theaters in Japan, and the distributor Toho has a brand new trailer to give fans a better idea of what the adaptation of “The Battle of Hangu Pass” will cover. You can check out the new trailer below.

Play video

What Lies in Wait For Kingdom?

Toho

For those who might not know about Kingdom, the story recreates some of the biggest battles from China’s history with an anime flair akin to the likes of Vinland Saga. For the upcoming “Decisive Battle of The Soul” movie, the live-action adaptation will see the armies of Yan, Han, Wei, Chu, and Zhao forging a new partnership in the “Coalition Army.” Pointed directly at the state of Qin, the original arc in the manga and anime adaptation had some of the biggest moments of the franchise so far, so the live-action movie will have its work cut out for it in translating these events to the big screen.

While many movies from Japan have made their way to the West in the past, with the likes of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc seeing big success in the U.S. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Kingdom movies so far as they did not receive theatrical results as they do in the East. Luckily, if you haven’t had the chance to check out the live-action Kingdom films, they are available to stream on Netflix, as the platform continues to recognize that there is a big market for these recreations of beloved anime franchises. If you’re already a fan of the historical anime, the Kingdom anime adaptation is expected to return either later this year or early 2027, as the series has yet to share an official release date.

What do you think of the latest look at the next entry in Kingdom’s live-action movie series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!