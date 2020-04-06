Fairy Tail Artist Gives Status Update Ahead of Japan's New Pandemic Measures

When it comes to protecting yourself in this pandemic, the rules have been made clear. Not only should we all be practicing social distancing from one another but staying at home is a must. Nowadays, there are well over a billion people staying indoors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and it seems like the creator of Fairy Tail is no different.

Recently, Hiro Mashima hit up Twitter to share an update with fans on his status. The manga artist assured fans he is working completely from home and believes to have his situation under control

"I work completely from home, so this can be managed," Mashima said.

Of course, many might be curious about the "this" which Mashima is talking about. It seems to be in reference to the impending state of emergency which Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe intends to make official.

Earlier today, the Japanese leader stood up to announce a state of emergency might be put in place as soon as Tuesday. This will force many non-essential shops to shut down while other industries like film are brought to a standstill. This is why Abe has informed the public of a stimulus plan which is in the works as it will help boost the economy.

As for Mashima, the artist is staying in doors and keeping his focus on himself. Fairy Tail is busy with its sequel which Mashima helps oversee, but the artist stays the most busy with Eden Zero, his latest manga. So for now, it seems like Mashima has every intention to keep his readers preoccupied as they shelter in place thanks to some at-home chapters!

