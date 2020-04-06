Dragon Ball Super: It's Time Far A Universe 6 Saiyans Arc

Dragon Ball Super's anime is still on hiatus on hiatus, and the manga is taking its sweet time expanding into new territory. That slowed pace has allowed the Dragon Ball fandom to let their collective imagination run in regards to what the series can, and should, do next. And while there is not surprisingly a lot of debate over how the series should continue, one thing that a lot of fans seem to agree on is that Dragon Ball needs to expand. There are many characters that were introduced in Dragon Ball Super that have broken out to become fan-favorites, including an entire new race of Saiyans from Universe 6. Thanks to DBS, fans now want to see more of Cabba, Kale, Caulifla and the larger universe of Saiyans they belong to - one far different then the savage warring race Goku and Vegeta came from. It's time for Dragon Ball Super give the Universe 6 Saiyans their own arc, in all its proper glory:

New Saiyan Order Universe 6 is the twin universe to Goku and Vegeta's home in Universe 7, and those reflections are almost diametrically opposed to one another. Universe 6's Saiyans never left Planet Sadala, and evolved past their Great Ape forms, becoming heroic warriors instead. That entire concept is worth exploring in greater detail, as it's probably one of the more interesting and mythos-heavy concepts DBS has introduced.

True Dragon Ball Heroes Keeping with the idea of Universe 6's Evolved Saiyans: we've never really seen Dragon Ball treat the Saiyan race as superheroes. Yes, Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Goten - they've all stepped up to fight heroic fights, defending Earth or stopping evildoers, but they're not heroes by trade. Seeing what happens when the resources of the Saiyan race (and its unique power) are put to the task of keeping peace and thwarting evil (like Dragon Ball Jedi), would be awesome.

Saiyan Variety With the Saiyans of Universe 6 having survived and thrived (instead of being nearly eradicated by Freeza), their path of evolution and growth would have resulted in much wider variety of Saiyan sub-types - maybe even different versions of characters we already knew. Without trying to over-explain it, series creator Akira Toriyama would basically get to design a whole entire race of Saiyans in different shapes, sizes, colors 0 and of course, genders....

Female Protagonists No doubt, THE two breakout stars of Universe 6's Saiyan race are Kale and Caulifla, the female Saiyans that fought in Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power. The pair are "sworn sisters" with a nice odd-couple dynamic; Caulifla is a rowdy, trash-talking gang leader, while Kale is a her shy and meek BFF. During the ToP Arc, we learned that Caulifla can master Super Saiyan forms faster and with greater power than Goku or Vegeta, while Kale turned out to have Broly-level beserker rage power. The two even fused into perfect mix of battle smarts and raw power, Kefla, who fans definitely want to see make a return in the franchise. Kale and Caulifla are already Dragon Ball icons, so best give them their due.

Bigger Different Saiyan Powers Come on, this is Dragon Ball! We know what the people want! With an Evolved Saiyan race comes the opportunity for a much different pathway for Saiyan powers to have evolved, with new forms of power Universe 7's Saiyan never even knew off. There's already been big hints that's the case: Caulifla was a feared as a fighter before the ToP, and only learned Super Saiyan existed becuase Vegeta taught it to his Universe 6 protege, Cabba. With Caulifla and Kale and Cabba all able to master Super Saiyan quicker and more powerfully than Goku or Vegeta, it definitely suggests there more potential in Universe 6's Saiyans than we've ever seen from the warrior race.

The Legendary Super Saiyans The greater potential of the Universe 6 Saiyans has already re-awakened the myth of the Legendary Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Super continuity. When Kale went into a Berserker Super Saiyan rage during the Tournament of Power in the manga, Cabba openly referred to her as being the possible manifestation of the Legendary Super Saiyan. That whole myth go muddled after Dragon Ball Z's non-canon Broly movie introduced it - and Dragon Ball Super: Broly paved over it with a new origin story. Well Universe 6 can finally prove the LSSJ myth true, within canon, and hopefully distinguish it from Super Saiyan God.