Chainsaw Man Reveals Release Date for Next Major Anime Update

Chainsaw Man‘s original manga might have come to an end earlier this Spring, but the anime has big plans for a new update on its future coming our way very soon. Chainsaw Man took over the big screen last year with the highly anticipated continuation of the anime’s debut season with a new take on the Reze Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series. And thanks to its big screen success, Chainsaw Man has already confirmed that the anime is going to be continuing with the next major arc in the series, the Assassins Arc.

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Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc has been announced as the next major entry in the anime franchise, but it’s yet to reveal much information about what to expect or when fans can expect to see it in action. Thankfully that’s all set to change soon as MAPPA has announced a major event coming on June 19th in Japan, and has revealed that they will be sharing a new Chainsaw Man update alongside new information on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, Attack on Titan and more.

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc will be one of the new anime projects that MAPPA will be sharing a new update for as part of a huge event in Japan on June 19th to help celebrate its 15th anniversary. Luckily, the line up for the event also teases new information on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, Attack on Titan, Dorohedoro Season 3, and more now in the works for the future. But it’s likely that Chainsaw Man’s anime future has fans the most curious as it’s not quite clear what shape it will take just yet.

Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc was first announced to be in the works by Studio MAPPA late last year, but not much information about the project was confirmed at the time. Outside of being revealed as a new project from MAPPA, staff details, potential returning voice cast and more have not been detailed as of this time. This will mark the first significant update for the next anime project as it’s not even clear if it’s going to be a TV anime season, new theatrical film, or even OVA project as of this time.

What to Know for Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc Anime

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

Chainsaw Man getting an anime adaptation for the Assassins Arc is big news either way because Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga is showing no signs of ever coming back with something new. The arc takes place right after the events of the Bomb Devil arc seen with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and only runs for about about 18 chapters of the original manga. That’s about the length of the Bomb Devil arc too, so this could end up being another major movie release.

The Assassins arc sees Denji targeted by a bunch of kooky assassins with wild abilities that each take on Chainsaw Man in their own way, and it led to some of the most notable moments of the original manga run. This is one of those arcs that really pushes Chainsaw Man to the next level, so you’re going to want to catch up with the first season and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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