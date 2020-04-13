Pokemon Fans Are Convinced Ash Will Get a Lucario ASAP

Pokemon fans have their favorite monsters, and it is hard to overlook how the franchise serves those favorites. From Charizard to Greninja and beyond, there are all sorts of top stars in Pokemon asides from Pikachu. Of course, Lucario ranks high on that list, and it turns out fans are convinced more so than ever before that Ash is about to get his own.

The whole ordeal dates back to the latest episode of Pokemon. The most recent episode kept after Ash Ketchum after he received a rather mysterious egg. When the shell broke, fans were greeted with an adorable Riolu who Ash befriended almost immediately. The baby is now in the care of Ash, but fans believe it won't take long for the creature to evolve.

As you can see below, fans took to social media to celebrate the arrival of Riolu. The pocket monster is the pre-evolution of Lucario, and he has been a staple with the fandom for some time. Many have been waiting for the Pokemon to show up so Ash could get his own Lucario, and the trainer's relationship with Riolu now only bodes well.

You may curious as to why fans are so determined for Ash to get his own Lucario, and the reason is rather complicated. In the past, Ash has had a few run-ins with Lucario in matches against others. He has also met a few stray Lucario which would have joined Ash's party if asked, but the Kanto hero wanted the monsters to find their trainers once again. Now, Ash has the chance to raise a Lucario of his own, and fans know the creature will end up being as over-powered as any Greninja could be.

