The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date & Time for Premiere

The Apothecary Diaries is finally set to make its return to screens with Season 3 of the anime this Fall, and Crunchryoll has now confirmed exactly when fans will be able to check out the premiere. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has officially kicked off this week as some of the earliest shows in the line up have made their respective premieres, but there are even more that are going to kick off this weekend. That includes the returns of some of the biggest blockbuster franchises, and the most anticipated happens to be leading the charge.

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be officially kickstarting its run this weekend, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll as part of their packed Fall 2026 anime slate. With the premiere episode so close at hand, Crunchyroll has now confirmed that The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Episode 1 will be making its streaming debut with the service on October 2nd at 8:00AM PT. It’s time to set your reminders and get ready for the anime’s hotly anticipated return.

When Does The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Come Out?

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be making its debut exclusively with Crunchyroll on Friday, October 2nd at 8:00AM PT for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent (along with being available for Netflix only in select regions of Asia). The opening theme for the new season is titled “Kumo o Nukekazashimo e Watashidake,” as performed by yorushika, and the ending theme is titled “AIYOU” as performed by Eve. The new season also features a returning production staff from the first two seasons.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be directed by Akinori Fudesaka for OLM, and the series will also feature a returning voice cast for the season as well. There’s a mysterious new addition, however, as Reina Ueda has joined as Bai Niangniang, a mysterious new figure that’s going to be playing a huge role in the coming season. And it’s likely going to be Maomao’s toughest mystery yet as she’s recruited to help explore a new region to get to the bottom of what’s going on this time around.

What’s Happening in The Apothecary Diaries Season 3?

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is actually going to be split into two parts. The first cour of the season is hitting this Fall, and then there will be a few months of a break in between before it returns with its second half sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. The season picks up with a brand new mystery sparked by a famine and locust infestation that seemingly will put the entire kingdom in jeopardy. Naturally, Maomao is really the only one who’s going to be able to figure out the root cause of it all.

This won’t be all that’s coming from The Apothecary Diaries in the near future, however. Following the start of the third season, the franchise is coming to theaters across Japan this December with its debut feature film effort. This new movie has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this time, but luckily there are also other fun new projects to look forward to like a new video game, live-action series and more.

Are you excited to check out The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 this October? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!