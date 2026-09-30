Dandadan Confirms New Update Coming Ahead of Season 3

DAN DA DAN fans have been anxiously waiting to find out what’s next from the anime with its third season, and thankfully it has revealed that a new update is coming for the franchise very soon. DAN DA DAN wrapped up the second season of its run last year, and left fans hanging on quite the cliffhanger with its final moments. It was soon confirmed that the anime was now in the works on a third season, but it has been a much longer wait for this season compared to the gap between the first two.

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That might be changing soon enough as DAN DA DAN has been revealed as one of the many projects with something to showcase as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event coming later this year. With the third season of the anime scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, this would be the perfect opportunity to reveal something new about the coming season. Either way, we’re going to get some kind of update for the franchise heading into the new year.

DAN DA DAN Confirmed for Jump Festa 2027 Lineup

Courtesy of Shueisha

DAN DA DAN has been confirmed to be part of the “Super Stage” line up for Jump Festa 2027. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, this is Shueisha’s annual event where they showcase all of their anime and manga projects that are now in the works. The Super Stage is reserved for the biggest franchises (with hits like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also slated for the stage this year), and usually comes with the most siginificant updates for the projects themselves.

Not much has been revealed about DAN DA DAN Season 3 at this point, so any new reveals would be certainly welcome. All fans know about the coming episodes right now is the fact that Science SARU will once again be handling its animation production alongside its intended release in 2027. The voice cast from the first two seasons will be returning to reprise their respective roles, but any potential new additions have yet to be revealed. Any update for the new season would be big.

What to Know for DAN DA DAN Season 3

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The end of DAN DA DAN’s second season revealed a mysterious girl hiding within the giant kaiju that had been giving Okarun and Momo some serious problems in the final episodes. Momo was struck by what seemed to be jealously right off the bat thanks to what this mysterious girl does in the final moments, but the anime has yet to reveal any details about this new character. Though if you have read Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga, you know she’s about to play a big role in what’s to come.

With DAN DA DAN Season 3 scheduled for next year and likely giving fans a new update on its progress later this December, there’s no better time to catch up with everything that has happened so far. If you wanted to check out the series, it’s available to stream on multiple platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and Crunchyroll. What are you hoping to see from DAN DA DAN during Jump Festa 2027 this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!