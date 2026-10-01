New Dragon Ball Super Remake Confirms U.S. Release Date & Streaming Platform – Watch Trailer

Dragon Ball Super is coming back to screens this Fall with a new remake anime series, and now it has officially confirmed its release date and streaming home for its United States debut. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is kicking into gear as fans are about to see a whole new wave of anime making their debut with the start of October. This not only includes some brand new shows, but also plenty of franchises returning for new entries and sequels too. This includes Dragon Ball Super’s return.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a new remake of the original TV anime series that enhances the first few arcs, and will be making its debut later this October in Japan. But while it will be premiering on October 11th in that region, it has now been confirmed to be coming to Netflix in the United States on October 17th. To help celebrate the confirmation of its streaming release date, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus that you can check out below.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Confirms October 2026 Netflix Release

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, and then will be made available for streaming with Netflix in the United States on October 17th. It’s yet to be confirmed as of this time whether or not the anime will also be making its way to other platforms (and what dates that those releases will fall on), but this is still a big move forward either way. Considering this remake is one of the most anticipated new releases of the Fall, getting any news on its streaming release is a pretty big deal.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro for Toei Animation with Matsuto Seya providing the composition and direction arrangement, Eichi Nishimura serving as editor, Yosuke Motoki serving as compositing director, and Norihito Sumitomo composing the music. This new series will also be getting an updated set of theme songs for its debut too with an opening theme titled “ONOGAMI” as performed by MEGATERA・ZERO, and a new ending theme titled “Kan Peki No Peki” as performed by VK Blanka.

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super’s New Remake

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been touted as an “enhanced” edition of the original TV anime series teased by Toei to feature “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” The series will be going all the way back to the Battle of Gods arc, and will then make its way to the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arc during the course of its run this Fall.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will also be making its way to New York Comic Con 2026 this Fall with a special panel for the new remake series on October 8th. Bulma’s English dub voice actor Monica Rial will be hosting the panel with Jason Douglas (English dub voice of Beerus) and Ian Sinclair (English dub voice of Whis) attending as special guests. Fans can hope to see more updates from it all soon enough.