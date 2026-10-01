5 The Apothecary Diaries Episodes You Need to Watch Before Season 3

Now that the Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, fans are all ready to watch the anticipated Season 3 of The Apothecary Diaries. The anime is returning with a new season only a year after the second season’s finale, and it’s going to be more exciting than ever. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel by Natsu Hyuga, the story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. Ever since the premiere in 2023, the franchise has kept rising in popularity, so much so that it has now sold over 57 million copies of light novel and manga volumes across the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to its success, the franchise has other projects in the works as well, including the first feature-length movie of the anime and a live-action adaptation. The third season will be released before any of those projects, and it’s already causing a lot of hype among fans. The upcoming season of the anime will premiere on October 2nd as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup. Just like the previous two seasons, Crunchyroll will be streaming the weekly episodes. So far, the platform has only confirmed the English dub, but the release date will be announced later on. Since the anime is only a few days away, you can watch these five episodes while you wait.

5) Season 1 Episode 11

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Ever since the beginning of the story, Jinshi has been more or less a mystery for the first half of Season 1. The Apothecary Diaries is a long-running series, which is why it took its sweet time setting up the story, and it was worth it. Around the end of the first cour, fans began to understand more about Jinshi, especially the fact that he’s more important than what his identity suggests. However, it wasn’t until this episode that the anime dropped a direct hint at him being from the royal family. The reason we consider it a hint is because there was no concrete evidence at the time to prove it except for the fact that he looked like Ah Duo. Maomao speculated that he was swapped with the Empress Dowager’s son at the time, but she immediately dismissed the idea since her adoptive father always taught not to reach any conclusion based on mere speculations.

4) Season 1 Episode 19

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While Maomao’s speciality lies in medicine and poison, she also has a knack for solving mysteries. She’s always observant of everything around her and knows when to get involved in a dangerous situation or stay away from it. Ever since Jinshi noticed her true talent, she has been mixed into one mysterious case after another. Whether it was arson or the death of a government official, Maomao was involved in the investigation from the sidelines. However, even she couldn’t have anticipated that these strange incidents were all connected to each other. There was one mastermind orchestrating everything just so they could kill a member of a royal family during a ceremony. Maomao barely managed to save the royal, even to the point of getting injured. Not to mention that the person she saved was actually Jinshi, who was immediately panicked after seeing her injuries. It was also a direct confirmation that he doesn’t plan on hiding his true identity from her.

3) Season 2 Episode 11

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The story took a drastic turn in the second season when Jinshi took Maomao with him for a hunting event hosted by the Shi Clan. He also found himself to be the target of the assassins. While running away from the assassins, Jinshi and Maomao ended up in a cave where she accidentally discovers he isn’t a eunuch. Considering how observant Maomao is, it was obvious she would have figured out the truth a while ago. Not to mention that Jinshi didn’t try to hide it after he realized he could trust her. However, after this moment, Maomao was more terrified of the fact that she couldn’t pretend to be ignorant anymore. The episode featured a fan-favorite scene, which significantly helped the progress of their relationship. The Apothecary Diaries is a slow-burn romance with only a few milestone moments, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that this was the very first step.

2) Season 2 Episode 18

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The second cour of Season 2 was even more crucial when the Shi Clan finally began their rebellion. Maomao was taken away by Suirei and Shisui, and no one had any idea where to look for her. The usual procedure would be to consider she had deserted her position, but those who knew her would know she would never do that. Ten days had passed since she went on a mission, and it was around the same time Jinshi got the first clue about her. However, even though he knew where she was taken away, there were only a few things he could do with his identity as a eunuch. Not to mention the instigation from Maomao’s father, Lakan also played a huge role in Jinshi revealing his true identity in front of everyone. He took charge of the battle against the Shi Clan by using his true name, Ka Zuigetsu, the Moon Prince. Since that moment, he has never returned to the Rear Palace with his forged identity.

1) Season 2 Episode 24

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

It goes without saying that the second season finale is by far the most crucial episode fans have to rewatch before the Season 3 premiere. The episode follows the aftermath of the Shi Clan’s rebellion, after one of the biggest clans in the kingdom was ruined. Thanks to Loulan’s plans, the children survived, but everyone else in the clan was wiped out. Not only that, but although Loulan is believed to be deceased, she actually left the kingdom and began a new life somewhere else. However, the most important part of the episode is that it revealed that Maomao is no longer working as an apothecary in the Verdigris House. Not only that, but Jinshi can’t manage the Rear Palace anymore now that his true identity has been revealed. He is officially fulfilling his royal duties, beginning with taking care of the aftermath of the rebellion. Despite his busy schedule, he takes time out to meet Maomao as he is no longer able to hide his feelings for her.

Let me know in the comments section what your favorite The Apothecary Diaries episode is. Or you can just share any of your favorite moments that fans should relive before Season 3.