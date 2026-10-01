Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Studio’s Biggest Fumble Ends Latest Season After a Disappointing Run

Just like every other year, 2026 offered some incredible anime shows, including the return of hit shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here and will be the biggest quarter of the year, thanks to several anticipated sequels such as The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover, and more. The year also marked some of the most exciting debuts, including Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia and Witch Hat Atelier. However, not all new releases win fans’ hearts, and that was the case with Liar Game, a thrilling death-game series.

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Considering the critical acclaim of the manga and the fact that it was being produced by Madhouse, one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan, you’d think the anime adaptation would be a hit as well. The anime is based on the classic Seinen manga written and illustrated by Shinobu Kaitani. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Young Jump magazine in 2005 before reaching its conclusion a decade later. It took another decade for the manga to confirm an anime adaptation. Liar Game premiered in April this year as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The anime ended this week after releasing 26 episodes, and even a sequel season has been confirmed. However, it still remains one of the most disappointing anime series of the year.

Madhouse’s Liar Game Couldn’t Live Up to the Expectations

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

While the manga is still loved among its readers, the anime failed in several aspects, including stiff animation and awkward character designs. One look at the anime and it’s pretty obvious that the series faced a lot of production and budget issues, which is the major reason why the quality looks so subpar. However, even if we keep the animation quality aside, the rushed early pacing completely diminished the psychological intensity of the manga. Liar Game has never been one of the most popular series in the West, and it also doesn’t help that it falls within the Seinen demographic, which is usually less popular than Shonen.

Although Madhouse is one of the biggest animation studios, it prioritizes hit series such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. It’s evident that fans have nothing to complain about Frieren‘s animation, but despite being from the same studio, Liar Game didn’t receive even one-fourth the attention. Now that the anime has already confirmed a second season, we can only hope for the quality to improve later on. The anime is already considered a major flop of the year with low ratings and reviews. After such a huge disappointment, if the second season ends up having the same quality, the anime might never continue after that.

Do you agree with my reasoning or have additional reasons why the anime is so disappointing? Let me know in the comments below.