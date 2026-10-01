3 Great Anime Making Their Return on Fall 2026’s First Weekend (#2 Makes Its Comeback After 5 Years)

The Fall 2026 season is going to start this weekend, and it is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons of the year, especially excelling in one aspect of anime. Every season this year has followed its own pattern, with Winter filled with great returning anime, Spring packed with new ones, and Summer standing out on its own. Now, the Fall season is aiming to be a mix as well, with many great new anime debuting, but it is the return of the epics that stands out as its specialty.

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JoJo‘s new part is already airing this season; however, starting this Friday, fans are going to see the epic return of everyone’s favorite drama, while Saturday will see the return of one of the greatest shonen series ever, and finally, Sunday will feature Netflix’s best romantic shonen series.

3) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

The first anime to return is the third season of everyone’s favorite drama anime, The Apothecary Diaries, with Season 3 arriving on Friday, October 2, with a worldwide premiere on the streaming platform Crunchyroll. The series has emerged as one of the best new seinen anime, depicting a very peculiar narrative since its arrival in 2023. Every year since then has featured new episodes of the anime, and now the third season will continue Maomao and Jinshi’s new adventure outside the Inner Palace.

Continuing the narrative, fans will get to see a new outlook on the series as the unfamiliar places add their own intrigue to the political drama. The teasers so far have also introduced new characters, only adding to the political schemes, while national threats are also hinted to be in place. With a split two-cour format, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will amuse fans in the Fall of this year, as well as in Spring 2027.

2) Black Clover Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Black Clover‘s return with Season 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated return of Fall 2026, as fans have been hoping for its return for years, and now, five years after the anime’s constant serialization came to an end, fans will finally get to see it pick up where it left off. The anime will arrive this Saturday, October 3, worldwide on Crunchyroll, much like many other anime. The return will mark the beginning of the Spade Kingdom arc that fans have been wanting to see animated for years.

The approach for the highly anticipated Season 2 by Studio Pierrot aims to follow the same pattern as Bleach‘s final season, meaning fans will get to see some pretty fast-paced episodes with high quality, unlike the first season of the anime. This means fans probably won’t be seeing a long run of hundreds of episodes like the first season had. Instead, fans can expect at best two major split cours, with 25–30 episodes covering the remaining source material of the manga, with the first cour arriving this Fall and the second likely in the Summer of next year.

1) Blue Box Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

The final popular anime returning in the first week of Fall 2026 is also Shonen Jump’s most unique sports-and-shonen mix series, Blue Box. Much like Black Clover, its manga came to an end earlier this year, bringing an epic run to a close, but the anime will continue to ignite the series’ spark by continuing its intriguing narrative. The first season came to an end with a variety of dynamics, including setting up a long triangle with Hina involved in the matter.

Now, the second season is going to elevate its narrative in a totally different way by introducing an intriguing character who is associated with Chinatsu’s past but is not on good terms with her. The trailers have showcased Taiki trying to fill the gap and make things right, but it won’t be easy, and with the tension of sports and romance, the upcoming season is also going to include the tension of friendship, adding another perfect slice-of-life element. The anime arrives on Sunday, October 4, on Netflix worldwide regions, making it the epic return of the first weekend of Fall 2026.