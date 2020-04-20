One Piece Fans are Heartbroken Over the Anime's Pandemic Hiatus

The spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the world has led to the shutdowns of several major entertainment industries, and anime fans were beginning to wonder what kind of impact it would have on weekly anime productions. After reports cropped up detailing how the One Piece anime would be taking a break, the worst case scenario for many was confirmed as Toei Animation announced they would be suspending the broadcast and simulcast of One Piece for the foreseeable future beginning with the next episode of the series.

Toei Animation confirmed that due to the state of emergency in Japan as a result of the COVID-19 disease, One Piece's weekly broadcast will instead begin re-airing older episodes in Japan beginning with the start of the Wano arc and continuing until the situation changes in order to better protect the health of the cast, staff, and all those involved.

While this was expected news considering many of the postponements announced over the last few weeks, confirmation that One Piece indeed will be going on hiatus has hit fans hard. Read on to see how fans are dealing with the news, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!