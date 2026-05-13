2026 Spring’s Most Hated Anime Character Finally Earns a Moving Redemption

The new anime airing this Spring are steadily developing their stories, and the latest episode of one of the season’s best series adds major character development for its most hated character. What makes a character hateable can be subjective, but one type of character that audiences almost always dislike is the bully, especially when they are not portrayed as villains. Villains are expected to trouble the heroes, but it feels far more frustrating when a character acts harshly out of habit and refuses to understand or accept something new, instead forcing others to follow their own way of thinking.

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This is exactly how Agott from Witch Hat Atelier was initially portrayed. In her first appearance, she came across as a strict and intelligent character, but she immediately pushed Coco, a newcomer stepping into the dangerous world of witches and magic, into an impossible test simply because she disliked the fact that Coco became an apprentice without taking it herself. Agott’s rigid mindset lacked understanding, but the latest episode of the series finally reveals a backstory and situation that redeem her character.

2026’s Best New Anime Series Gives Its Most Hated Character a Heartwarming Redemption

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier Episode 7, titled “Who is Magic For?”, features witches arriving for a rescue mission at a riverside, with Agott forcing Qifrey and Olruggio to let her join because she wants to prove herself despite not being ready. The episode initially seemed like it would focus on Agott making mistakes and putting the mission in greater danger. However, it takes a different turn when the situation worsens and only Coco and Agott are left to handle the emergency after Custas falls into danger. Agott sees this as her chance to stand out, and the episode finally reveals why she has always been so obsessed with progressing quickly.

It turns out that Agott comes from a prestigious family where every child is expected to excel, and she failed to meet those expectations. This is portrayed perfectly through the episode’s darker color palette and animation choices, which sharply contrast the magical visuals the series has presented so far. The episode highlights that Agott has always lived under trauma, with her actions driven by the pressure to live up to what her family expected from her. However, what ultimately pushes her toward the right path is seeing Coco jump in to save Custas without hesitation. Coco’s actions, along with the lessons taught by Qifrey and Olruggio, help Agott make a decision that redeems her character.

Instead of stealing the spotlight or doing something reckless to gain attention, Agott chooses to distract the crowd so Coco can properly use her magic to save Custas. In doing so, Agott also performs the magic she has been struggling to master for a long time, symbolizing her character development, her growth beyond trauma, and becoming the free bird her magic represents. Agott has already been portrayed as one of the smartest characters in the anime series, and with the latest episode redeeming what was arguably the most hated character in the anime and perhaps even one of 2026’s most disliked anime characters so far, she is now bound to become one of the most beloved characters in the episodes ahead.

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