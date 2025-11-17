25 Years Later, One Piece’s Anime Reveals the Fate of One of the Oldest Villains

One Piece takes the Straw Hats to new places and islands during their journey, where they meet several new people, including allies and villains. Throughout the 26 years since the anime’s debut, there have been several dozen side characters who rarely ever show up in the story. This includes villains from the East Blue Saga, the first saga in One Piece where Luffy meets some of the Straw Hat members and enters the Grand Line with them. The Grand Line is often known as the Pirate Graveyard, not only because of the dangerous seas, but also because of the countless powerful pirates there who are all journeying to find the legendary treasure. Don Krieg was one such pirate who had major goals and aspirations before he headed to the Grand Line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Commanding a fleet of 5,000 ships, he was one of the strongest pirates in the East Blue. However, he was extremely unlucky when he crossed paths with Dracule Mihawk, who destroyed most of his fleet since they blocked his path. After a major setback, Krieg returned to the East Blue, but his days of terrorizing people were far from over. In the Baratie Arc, along with Krieg, his right-hand man, Gin, also took his side no matter what. In the latest One Piece Episode 1150, the duo makes their first appearance in over 25 years.

One Piece Episode 1150 Reveals Don Krieg Is Up to

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Don Krieg and his crew vanished after getting defeated at Baratie, but the story never revealed what their next goal was. They last appeared in Episode 29 when Gin, Krieg’s right-hand man, saw that they were at a disadvantage, but their leader refused to back down. Knowing there’s no other way to convince Krieg, Gin knocked down his leader and left Baratie, only to never be seen again. Even after suffering several setbacks and losing almost his entire fleet, Krieg continues to be a pirate and somehow made it to the New World.

He joined Blackbeard’s crew in Hachinosu, the pirate island, and it’s unclear what his goal is for now. In the latest Episode, 1150, Vegapunk continues to shock the world with his broadcast. We see reactions from the entire world, most of whom don’t believe the scientist, and some even mock him. While seeing the world’s reaction to the broadcast, the series briefly features Don Krieg, Gin, and Pearl, another high-ranking member of the crew.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!