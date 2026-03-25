Chainsaw Man’s Ending Ruins Denji’s Perfect Love Story

Even with fans hoping ever since the sudden announcement of Chainsaw Man’s ending, the series has followed through and has now officially concluded in the latest chapter. There is no denying that the ending feels abrupt on many levels, leaving more questions than it answers. With the latest twist framing Denji’s entire journey across more than two hundred chapters as a dream, it comes across as a conclusion that suggests the author wasn’t fully certain about how the story should end. That said, there are still aspects of the ending that fans find satisfactory, as it depicts what happens to Denji in this new timeline, and, to say the least, it doesn’t seem as filled with suffering as before.

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The twist sees Denji meeting Power, with both of them working under Nayuta, the Control Devil, and along the way, it hints at how Denji could fulfill one of his dreams. Denji has always wanted a girlfriend, and with him bumping into Asa in this new reality, it seems likely that the narrative will move toward them getting together. After everything they’ve been through, it feels plausible. While Asa isn’t a bad match, there was an opportunity to bring back an even better character and truly realize Denji’s dream of getting a girlfriend with a more fitting partner.

Chainsaw Man‘s Ending Missed the Chance to Bring Back Denji’s Perfect Romantic Match

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Arguably more so than Asa, the fans have always wanted to see Denji end up with Reze, whose encounter and dynamic with him remain among the best in the series. While Reze initially had clear intentions of trapping Denji, she ultimately fell for his innocence, and their shared similarities made them a perfect match. What elevated their romance was the tragedy of Makima never allowing Reze to reunite with Denji, making her disappear and leaving fans imagining just how perfect their relationship could have been.

Thus, with the latest ending twist effectively rewinding everything, the series could have hinted at Reze becoming Denji’s romantic partner, helping him realize his dream of overcoming loneliness with someone truly fitting. Instead, Asa takes that place. What’s worse is that the final chapter doesn’t feature Reze at all, missing a chance to satisfy fans. In the end, Chainsaw Man’s conclusion wastes this opportunity, and, more importantly, still doesn’t fully deliver on Denji’s dream of ever getting a girlfriend, only vaguely hinting at it, which highlights that the ending was abrupt and full of shortcomings.

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