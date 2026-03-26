Crunchyroll Reveals Disappointing Update on Upcoming Shonen Jump Anime

The Spring 2026 anime season is right around the corner as fans await the return of several anime sequels, along with some of the most highly-anticipated returns. Each year, the Shonen Jump series often takes the limelight since they usually have a wide global fanbase thanks to the magazine’s popularity. Akane-banashi is one such series that’s praised not only for its gorgeous art but also for its captivating storyline that promotes the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo. The anime was announced last year and is all set for its Spring 2026 premiere. Like every quarter, Crunchyroll released a seasonal anime schedule sharing the release dates, times, and the regions where the anime will be streaming.

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The lineup will keep getting updated when the upcoming shows reveal the dubbed release dates as well. However, among the dozens of anime listed on the website, Akane-banashi isn’t one of them. Although the website confirms that more titles will be announced soon, Akane-banashi is already close to its release date. The anime is set to premiere on April 4th, 2026, but doesn’t have a major streaming home yet. Even Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet, which leaves the animation studio with no other choice but to stream it on YouTube.

Akane-banashi Will Be Streaming on YouTube

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In February this year, the official English X handle of the anime confirmed that the global YouTube channel will feature the latest promotional videos in multiple languages. Furthermore, once the broadcast is done, the channel will add full episodes for viewers in North America and Latin America. Considering the popularity of the manga, it’s unfortunate that not a single platform has confirmed the anime’s global streaming. This is all the more surprising after Netflix’s publicity stunt of adding a few panels of Akane-banashi and Kagurabachi during a promotional video of Jump titles in December 2024.

This sparked excitement over the possible anime adaptations of both series since it wasn’t announced back when the video came out. There is still a possibility that the streaming giant might announce something soon, but there’s no guarantee on the date so far. Additionally, the YouTube channel won’t be available for those outside of North America and Latin America, which is all the more reason that the anime gets a global platform.

What Is Akane-banashi About?

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Since the series focuses on the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo its is predictably lesser-known outside of Japan, even though it has gained a small but dedicated fan base only recently. The story follows Akane Osaki, a high school girl, who has set on the path of becoming a master of Rakugo, not only because it has been her dream since childhood, but she also plans to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago.

Her father, Shinta Arakawa, was once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the entire country, but he was suddenly expelled right before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank. In a male-dominated world of storytelling, Akane plans to become a shin’uchi, the highest rank in Rakugo, and avenge her father, who suffered inexplicable injustices at the hands of the higher-ups.

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